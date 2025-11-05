Capital Stage to Present the Sacramento Premiere of I AND YOU by Lauren Gunderson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Capital Stage will present a Special Limited Production and the Sacramento premiere of I and You by Lauren Gunderson, running December 3–28, 2025, at Capital Stage in Midtown Sacramento.

Named “the most produced playwright in America” multiple years by American Theatre Magazine, Gunderson is known for works that center women and explore empathy, intellect, and connection. Capital Stage audiences will recognize her as co-author of the company’s popular Christmas at Pemberley holiday series.

Directed by Imani Mitchell (Predictor), the production features McKenna Sennet (Playwrights’ Revolution) in her Capital Stage mainstage debut, alongside Braeden Harris* (Georgiana & Kitty).

(Member, Actors’ Equity Association)

One afternoon, high school student Anthony arrives unexpectedly at his classmate Caroline’s door, carrying a worn copy of Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass and an English assignment due the next day. Caroline, homebound by illness, hasn’t been to school in months. As the two teenagers share secrets and perspectives, their connection deepens in unexpected ways. What begins as a poetry project becomes a meditation on youth, identity, and the ways people find meaning through each other.

Ticket Information

Performances of I and You run December 3–28, 2025 at Capital Stage, 2215 J Street, Sacramento, CA. Tickets are available now at capstage.org. (Not included in Subscription Plans.)