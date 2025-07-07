Capital Stage Appoints Liz Gray ﻿as New Managing Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Capital Stage has announced the appointment of Liz Gray as its new Managing Director, effective July 9, 2025. Liz will succeed long-time Managing Director, Keith Riedell, who will retire at the end of August after 19 years of dedicated service. The company is in the initial planning stages for the transition.

A graduate of New York University and Virginia Tech, Liz holds an MFA in Theatre, Arts Leadership and a Graduate Certificate in Nonprofit and Nongovernmental Organization Management. She comes to Capital Stage with experience in arts marketing and communications, project management, donor cultivation, Board of Directors collaboration, and nonprofit leadership. Liz has designed and implemented multi-channel and multi-year fundraising initiatives, facilitated strategic planning for arts organizations, and devised programs to sustain and expand cultural institutions across the country. Recently, she worked as a consultant with the Academy Center of the Arts to develop a $6 million capital campaign, collaborating across departments and with Board members to create long-range funding strategies. Additionally, she has worked with organizations on fundraising planning to promote story circles for Indigenous knowledge sharing and to foster the reach of disability arts. Liz's recent research focused on studying relational fiscal models between historic nonprofit theatres and city entities, analyzing the impact of executive succession on arts institutions' contributed revenue, and structuring organizational advancement through change management processes. As a strong proponent of accessibility, she looks to promote equitable and transformative experiences through the arts.

Michael Stevenson, the Artistic Director at Capital Stage says, “I'm thrilled to welcome Liz to our team - her extensive experience in arts administration, fundraising and marketing make her a perfect fit for Capital Stage. She brings a new set of eyes as well as a creative spirit to meet the challenges of running a bold, risk-taking theatre, and to help lead the company into our third decade.”

Board President Kathryn Doi says, “Liz brings a wide range of experience and knowledge to Capital Stage that will serve the organization well as we continue to implement our strategic plan. The Board is very excited to welcome Liz as the next Managing Director of Capital Stage.”

Liz Gray shares, “It is a privilege to step into the role of Managing Director at Capital Stage, an organization that has long stood at the intersection of artistic connection and creative disruption in Sacramento. This is a company that challenges perspectives and invites the community into meaningful dialogue through impactful storytelling, and I'm grateful to build on Keith Riedell's work and the nonprofit's twenty-year legacy. I look forward to collaborating alongside our artists, staff, Board, and audience to ensure that Capital Stage remains a space where bold ideas are explored and boundaries are pushed; where theatre continues to be a catalyst for reflection, empathy, and change.”

Outgoing Managing Director Keith Riedell joined Capital Stage in 2007 during the second season, and was appointed General Manager in 2014 and Managing Director in 2021. Under his leadership, Capital Stage strengthened its position as one of the Sacramento Region's most critically acclaimed theatre companies and expanded its artistic and educational programming. Among his many accomplishments, Riedell is credited with creating and implementing Capital Stage's 5-year strategic plan in 2023, which will guide the company into the future. Riedell says, “I am excited for this new chapter for Capital Stage. Liz brings a fresh voice and energy to the company. Her expertise in arts leadership, marketing, fundraising, and change management will be invaluable to Capital Stage's recognition as a leader in producing nonprofit professional theatre.”

Capital Stage will begin its 21st season this August with the Sacramento Premiere of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY. The company's 2025/26 Season of cutting-edge professional theatre includes some of the biggest recent Broadway hits, including Pulitzer Prize-Winning FAT HAM and Tony Award-Winning EUREKA DAY. Season Subscriptions are on sale now at capstage.org.