BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Will Be Performed Under The Stars in Sonoma

Transcendence Theatre Company will continue its Broadway Under the Stars season with Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, running August 7–10 and 14–17 at the scenic Field of Dreams outdoor stage, just steps from downtown Sonoma.

This Tony and Grammy-winning musical follows Carole King's meteoric rise from Brooklyn teenager to one of the most successful singer-songwriters in history. Set to the soundtrack of a generation—including hits like “Natural Woman,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You've Got a Friend,” and “Will You Love Me Tomorrow”—Beautiful is the story of the rivalries, relationships and revolutions behind the songs audiences know and love.

Audiences will not only experience King's iconic journey, but will also be transported by onstage portrayals of music legends including The Drifters, The Shirelles, The Righteous Brothers and Little Eva, celebrating the timeless songs and stories behind the hits.

Tickets start at just $35.

Britta Rae reprises her acclaimed portrayal of Carole King after performing at both the Gateway Playhouse and Short North Stage, marking her Transcendence debut. She is joined by Billy Cohen as Gerry Goffin, Carole's husband and songwriting partner. A TTC favorite, Cohen appears fresh off Broadway's Cult of Love and will head next to the Ragtime revival at Lincoln Center. The production features a cast of 21, including TTC returning favorites and newcomers, as TTC continues to bring Broadway-quality talent to the North Bay. Additional cast highlights:

Adding gravitas to the production is Susan Draus, Music Director for the original Beautiful national tour, who reunites with key cast members in this full-scale production. “Susan was part of the heart of this show from the very beginning,” said Tony Gonzalez, TTC Artistic Director. “We are honored to bring her artistry and legacy to Sonoma for this unique moment in time.”

Set against the Sonoma hills, Beautiful is the next chapter in TTC's 2025 season, following the acclaimed season opener Broadway's Best Night Ever, praised as “an extraordinary night of musical theatre nostalgia” (BroadwayWorld). The unforgettable outdoor experience includes TTC's signature pre-show picnics, featuring live music, gourmet food available for pre-order, local wines, and cast meet-and-greets beginning at 5 p.m. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.