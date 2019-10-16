B Street Theatre Presents a Mysterious Special Production WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT

No Set. No director. No Rehearsal. Each night, a different actor arrives on stage and is handed a sealed envelope. Together, actor and audience discover the mystery that lies in the envelope.

Over three weeks, your favorite members of the B Street Theatre Acting Company, plus a few invited guests will get the chance to unravel the riddle of White Rabbit Red Rabbit, where the script remains the same, but the performance is always excitingly new and different. Each night, the actor will read the script for the first time in a show the New York Times called "playful, enigmatic and haunting". You will never experience anything like this show and for once, we encourage you to keep those cell phones out during the play!

NOTICE: This play is NOT overtly political, and should not be portrayed as such. It operates on a deeper, metaphoric level, and very expressly avoids overt political comment. We therefore ask the press to be judicious in their reportage.

A special engagement production presented by B Street Theatre in association with Aurora Nova Productions and Boat Rocker, White Rabbit Red Rabbit by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour, is an audacious theatrical experiment and a potent reminder of the transgressive and transformative power of theatre.

Since its joint premiere in 2011 in Edinburgh and Summerworks festival White Rabbit Red Rabbit has been translated into more than 25 different languages and been performed over 1000 times by some of the biggest names in theatre and film including actors such as John Hurt, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Stephen Rea, Sinead Cusack, Marcus Brigstocke, Dominic West and film director Ken Loach.

Production Schedule:

Week One

10/22 @ 6:30pm- Dave Pierini

10/23 @ 6:30pm - Kurt Johnson

10/24 @ 8:00pm - Dana Brooke

10/25 @ 8:00pm - Jack Gallagher

10/26 @ 5:00pm - Jason Kuykendall

10/27 @ 2:00pm - Greg Alexander

Week Two

10/29 @ 6:30pm - Stephanie Altholz

10/30 @ 6:30pm - Tara Sissom

10/31 NO SHOW /Halloween

11/1 @ 8:00pm - Elisabeth Nunziato

11/2 @ 5:00pm - TBD

11/3 @ 2:00pm - TBD

Week Three

11/5 @ 6:30pm - Amy Kelly

11/6 @ 6:30pm - John Lamb

11/7 @ 8:00pm - TBD

11/8 @ 8:00pm - Peter Story

11/9 @ 5:00pm - TBD

11/10 @ 2:00pm - Julia Brothers

More about B Street Theatre: B Street Theatre is a non-profit, professional theatre company producing primarily new work for adults, families, and children. The two-theatre playhouse on 2700 Capitol Avenue in Midtown Sacramento is home to the Mainstage Series and Family Series, each created to feature intimate, quality theatre for audiences year-round. Recognized as one of the nation's top professional theatres, B Street Theatre has produced more than 160 world premieres written by B Street playwrights and numerous productions which were world, national, West Coast, or regional premieres.

B Street Theatre was originally founded in 1986 with the purpose of bringing the excitement of live performance to children through the B Street Theatre School Tour. This educational outreach program still serves over 200,000 students in Northern California annually.

B Street Theatre programs include the Mainstage Series, B Street Theatre Family Series and Family Series Field Trips, B Street School Assemblies, Upstairs at the B, B Street Acting Conservatory and Studio for Young People, and the B Street Theatre Internship program for pre-professional/post-college training.

In 2014, B Street brought its most popular play ever, Around the World in 80 Days, to India. The original cast performed in three Indian cities, furthering the organization's mission by bringing high quality theatre to an international audience, while also raising money for Indian educational enrichment and schools and partnering with an overseas performing arts center with the hope of future international collaboration. B Street Theatre has produced over 250 professional productions since 1986.

More information at www.bstreettheatre.org.

The mission of B Street Theatre is to promote education and literacy, social interaction, and cultural enrichment by engaging children and adults in the highest quality theatre arts and playwriting.





