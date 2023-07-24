Aladdin Jr. comes to Sutter Street Theatre this month. Aladdin features music by Alan Menkin, with lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin, and book by Chad Beguelin. The musical is directed by Kate Rolls, with Music Direction by Connie Mockenhaupt and Choreography by Devin LePage & Keira LePage.

Performances run July 29th – August 20th, Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00 PM.

The story you know and love has been given the royal treatment! Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the princess, Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character.

Reservations at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.