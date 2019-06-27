What Would You Give For Everlasting Life? Discover The Secret Of TUCK EVERLASTING at WPPAC this August

This summer, bring your family to see TUCK EVERLASTING, a heartwarming, evocative musical about living life to the fullest. When Winnie goes looking for adventure and meets a family with a fabulous secret, their chance encounter will change them all forever. The show explores eternal love, never-ending life, and what it means to truly feel alive. Produced by WPPAC's Stage 2 Program, the Westchester premiere of TUCK EVERLASTING the musical will play the WPPAC stage August 2-11.

The story of TUCK EVERLASTING may be familiar to many theatergoers; schools often include the novel on which the show is based in their curriculums. However, the musical is as much for adults as it is for kids. "Often when theatres say that a show is for 'families' they really mean it's just for children. This is not so in Tuck Everlasting," says Ariana Moses, WPPAC's Director of Education and Producer of Stage 2. "Tuck is a true family show, it will be enjoyed by people of ALL ages - children, parents, and grandparents alike." The show is appropriate for ages seven and up.

TUCK EVERLASTING is directed by Amy Griffin and choreographed by Kelli Gautreau with musical direction by Stephen Ferri. Scenic Design by Travis George, Costume Design by Asia-Anansi McCallum, Lighting Design by Jamie Roderick, Stage Managed by Jack Rhea. Music by Chris Miller, lyrics by Nathan Tysen, book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, based upon the novel by Natalie Babbitt.

TUCK EVERLASTING performs August 2-11 at the White Plains Performing Arts Center, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. It is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains. Tickets start at $27. For tickets visit the theatre box office or call 914.328.1600 Monday-Friday, 11am-6pm. Tickets can also be purchased online at wppac.com. For group sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

TUCK EVERLASTING is produced by Stage 2, a program created by WPPAC to bridge the gap between our Education programs and Mainstage, giving college and community performers the chance to work in a regional theatre under the guidance of professional artists. More information can be found at http://wppac.com/shows/tuck-everlasting/

Photo credit: Ariana Moses





