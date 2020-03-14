Westchester Broadway Theatre Closed By Mandate

The Westchester Broadway theatre has been mandated by the office of the Governor of New York State to close our doors effective 5 PM, March 13. They will be closed a minimum of four weeks. Their current show, All Shook Up is being postponed to a date yet to be determined.

The following statement has been released:

In reaction to the coronavirus, all efforts are being made to slow the spread by limiting the number of people congregating in one place. The safety and well-being of our patrons, actors, musicians and our entire staff is our first priority.

We should not be thinking of ways to protect the theatre but thinking of ways to protect our fellow humans. Our health must come first. Please follow all the health professional's advice; wash your hands often, disinfect all surfaces, sneeze into tissue, avoid touching your face and shaking hands with others.

If you have already purchased tickets for any of our shows, between March 13 thru April 14, 2020, a credit will be put into your account - when we reopen you can use that credit to purchase tickets to any show you'd like. We will also include a free drink....and together we'll all toast a return to normalcy.

Our box office will be available by phone (914)592-2222 ONLY for limited days & hours yet to be determined. As this is a rapidly evolving situation, we will continue to keep you updated but encourage you to check our website www.broadwaytheatre.com for all updates.





