Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; Axial's VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Leads Best Play!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Rockland / Westchester:

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Romanello - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 51%

Janet Fenton - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 29%

Gina Stanton - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 20%

Best Direction Of A Play

Melinda Pinto - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 52%

Gina Stanton - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 48%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Joseph Coppola - EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 44%

Virginia Reynolds - MARCH MADNESS - Axial 28%

Hannah Stephens - PUFFS - The Play Group Theatre 11%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Madeo Multimedia - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 28%

Mike Stanton - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 21%

Jim Simonson - MARCH MADNESS - Axial 20%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Gnazzo - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 41%

Adam Lobelson - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 33%

John Isabella - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 26%

Best Performer In A Musical

Oliver Tam - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 29%

Caitlin Winston - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 21%

Vanessa Rosado - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 20%

Best Performer In A Play

Anna Fawcett - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial 45%

Nina Lionetti - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 41%

Gail Greenstein - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial 15%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Ryan Snanoudj - EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 33%

Catherine Banks - MARCH MADNESS - Axial 23%

Sabrina Fuchs - MARCH MADNESS - Axial 16%

Best Play

VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial 55%

BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 45%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 80%

John Lloyd Young: JUKEBOX HERO - White Plains Performing Arts Center 14%

JUKEBOX HERO - White Plains Performing Arts Center 6%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ralph Felice - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 59%

Amanda Booth - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 41%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jon Weston - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 34%

Jim Simonson - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial 33%

Larry Wilbur - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 33%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

OPENING UP: A VIRTUAL CONCERT & TRIBUTE TO BROADWAY - Limelight Theatre Company 55%

John Lloyd Young LIVE: JUKEBOX HERO - White Plains Performing Arts Center 45%

Best Streaming Musical

HEATHERS LIVE STREAM - soop theater in the park (ing lot) 79%

CLUE - The Play Group Theatre 11%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Play Group Theatre 10%

Best Streaming Play

EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 42%

AN EVENING OF SHAKESPEARE - Chillbucket Productions 20%

MARCH MADNESS - Axial 18%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Maddy Lyons - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 47%

Ava Pedorella - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 26%

Aidan Zusin - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 20%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jenna Isabella - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 32%

David Nielsen - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 27%

Mike Stanton - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 26%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

RENT, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 84%

ONE COW STAMPEDE - Axial 16%