THE ROAST OF GRAM PARSONS to be Presented at Fred's Dog House

The Roast Of Gram Parsons is coming to Fred's Dog House on Wednesday, August 13th at 7pm.

A twisted, musical dark comedy featuring the music of Gram Parsons - the godfather of alt-rock country - and one of the most gloriously messed-up, debauch rock 'n roll stories of all-time.

Stolen corpses, cosmic country music, and one seriously botched cremation. In 1973, Gram Parsons made a pact with his tour manager, Phil Kaufman- whoever dies first, the other would cremate their body at Joshua Tree. Gram died first. Phil stole his body. It all didn't turn out as planned...