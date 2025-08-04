 tracking pixel
THE ROAST OF GRAM PARSONS to be Presented at Fred's Dog House

The performance will take place on Wednesday, August 13.

The Roast Of Gram Parsons is coming to Fred's Dog House on Wednesday, August 13th at 7pm.

A twisted, musical dark comedy featuring the music of Gram Parsons - the godfather of alt-rock country - and one of the most gloriously messed-up, debauch rock 'n roll stories of all-time.

Stolen corpses, cosmic country music, and one seriously botched cremation. In 1973, Gram Parsons made a pact with his tour manager, Phil Kaufman- whoever dies first, the other would cremate their body at Joshua Tree. Gram died first. Phil stole his body. It all didn't turn out as planned...




