Purchase Opera Reveals Spring Production L'INCORONAZIONE DI POPPEA

This spring, from April 10 through April 13, the Purchase Opera will present a fully staged production of Monteverdi’s Italian masterpiece, L’incoronazione di Poppea.

Performances will take place in the Recital Hall of the Purchase College Performing Arts Center. The opera is performed in Italian with English subtitles and runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.

Performances will be held Thursday, April 10 at 7 p.m., Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 12 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 13 at 1 p.m.

Adult tickets are $25. Discounts are available for Purchase College students and seniors. To order tickets, go online or call 914.251.6200.





