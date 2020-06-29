Neil Berg And Rita Harvey's Fundraiser For Habitat Breaks New Virtual Ground

Partners, Gramercy Brass Orchestra of NY and Reformed Church of Freehold, almost had to cancel their June 12 performance in Freehold NJ, creating yet another performing arts casualty of the Pandemic of 2020.

With the perseverance and ingenuity of the "Events@FreeholdReformed" concert committee and a "The Show Must Go On" attitude, the performance took place "virtually" and raised funds for the good work of the Monmouth Habitat for Humanity initiative.

First rate entertainment was provided by Neil Berg and Rita Harvey, by way of a video show called "At Home with Neil Berg and Rita Harvey!" This nationally acclaimed piano/vocal duo stepped in, replacing the 8 members of Gramercy Brass Orchestra of NY who were slated to perform, but could not. The Berg/Harvey duo presented over an hour of a variety of music consisting of hits from several of their tour programs, including, 100 Years of Broadway, 50 years of Rock & Roll, and a Tribute to Linda Ronstadt.

In addition to individuals who purchased tickets in advance and made donations during the show, the performance was supported by: Thrivent Financial, Sweet Lew's Cafe, Higgins Memorial Home, Freeman Funeral Home, Amboy Bank and Audrey and John Statsir. The June 12 concert at the Reformed Church of Freehold, was intended to be the first in a series of three performances by members of Gramercy Brass Orchestra of NY. The next two performances are scheduled for November 15, 2020 to benefit Town Clock Development Corporation, and December 19, 2020 to benefit the Freehold Area Open Door food pantry.

If you missed the show on June 12, and would like to see it, there is a rebroadcast being planned for July 9,2020 at 7:30 PM.

For information and updates on future concert plans, please go to

www.eventsfreeholdreformedchurch.com and Facebook.com/FreeholdReformed

