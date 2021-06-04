Morgan James and Alysha Umphress Kick Off FORESTBURGH UNDER THE STARS This Weekend

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary as "The Miracle of the Forest," Forestburgh Playhouse, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Franklin Trapp, will present Forestburgh Under The Stars, a summer series of exciting, safe outdoor concerts in compliance with local social distancing measures.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 75th Anniversary Season of the Forestburgh Playhouse, a wonderful way to celebrate the Playhouse's legacy and cultural impact with a new season of Forestburgh Under the Stars," said Producing Artistic Director Franklin Trapp. "Beginning July 6th, we will re-open our beautiful Barn Theatre and launch our Diamond Anniversary mainstage season of musicals and plays. After such a challenging year, we are ready to celebrate the beauty of live theatre with our patrons."

Forestburgh Under The Stars kicks off with Broadway and Playhouse alum Morgan James on June 4, Broadway songstress Alysha Umphress (On The Town, American Idiot) on June 5, Grammy winner and Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Broadway's Jagged Little Pill) a Live in Concert Benefit for Forestburgh will on June 11, Drama Desk nominee Karen Mason (Broadway's Mamma Mia!) on June 12, popular music duo The Skivvies (Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley) with special guest Tamika Lawrence on June 18, Kyle Taylor Parker (Broadway's Kinky Boots) on June 19, Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Broadway's Hello, Dolly!) & Graham Rowat (Broadway's Mamma Mia!) on June 25, Playhouse favorite Nicholas Rodriguez (Broadway: Disney's Tarzan) accompanied by Mark Hartman on July 2, and Kathryn Allison (Broadway: Company) on July 3.

Tent seating and lawn seating will be available. Picnic baskets and refreshing cocktails are available for pre-order and an outdoor bar will be open during the events.

Forestburgh audiences in the garden will be comfortable seated in socially distanced locations under the tent or in lawn seating. All attendees will be able to relax and enjoy the magic of live entertainment and share the experience of a lifetime responsibly and safely.

Tickets for all outdoor concerts with reserved seating are $75. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Elizabeth Stanley Live in Concert Benefit tickets are $150 and $125 at 8:00 p.m. To purchase tickets: Event selection (centerstageticketing.com)

All ticket-holders will receive guidelines and protocols prior to arrival and will be seated in comfortable, socially distanced locations. COVID vaccination required.

Most events will start at 7:30PM and last one hour, without intermission. Restrooms will be available for usage during the performance. A restroom attendant will be present to ensure adherence to safety protocols.

For more information and to purchase tickets to these outdoor delights-go to www.fbplayhouse.org or check out the events posted on the Forestburgh Playhouse Facebook Page!

Major sponsors of Forestburgh's 75th Season are Do Good Spirits, Forkin' Good Nuts and Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association.

Forestburgh Under The Stars 2021

Friday, June 4 at 7:30pm

Broadway and Playhouse alum Morgan James (Jesus Christ Superstar, Godspell)

Saturday, June 5 at 7:30pm

Broadway songstress Alysha Umphress (On The Town, American Idiot)

Friday, June 11 at 8:00pm

Forestburgh Playhouse Benefit

Grammy winner and Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Broadway's Jagged Little Pill)

Saturday, June 12 at 7:30pm

Drama Desk nominee Karen Mason (Broadway's Mamma Mia! and Sunset Boulevard)

Friday, June 18 at 7:30pm

Popular music duo The Skivvies (Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley) with special guest Tamika Lawrence

Saturday, June 19 at 7:30pm

Kyle Taylor Parker (Broadway's Kinky Boots)

Friday, June 25 at 7:30pm

Broadway's Power Couple! Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Broadway's Hello, Dolly!) & Graham Rowat (Broadway's Mamma Mia!)

Friday, July 2 at 7:30pm

Playhouse favorite Nicholas Rodriguez (Broadway: Disney's Tarzan) accompanied by Mark Hartman in a new show created just for Forestburgh "All is Fair in Love."

Saturday, July 3 at 7:30pm

Kathryn Allison (Broadway: Company)