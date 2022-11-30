Matthew Amira, Michael Notardonato & More to Star in JERSEY BOYS Westchester Premiere

The White Plains Performing Arts Center has announced the cast for the Westchester Premiere of its Mainstage production of JERSEY BOYS, playing December 9 - January 8.

Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Including chart-topping hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," and "My Eyes Adored You," which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.

Leading the cast are Matthew Amira as Nick Massi, Ben Bogen as Frankie Valli, Michael Notardonato as Bob Gaudio and Alec Michael Ryan as Tommy DeVito. Rounding out the company are Jack Baylis, Madeline Canfield, Aiden Cole, John Hannigan, Hannah Jane, David LaMarr, Bear Manescalchi, Peter McClung, Gianni Palmari, Kristina Walz and Rhys Williams.

JERSEY BOYS is Directed and choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri. Scenic Design by Christopher & Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Matthew Guminski, Sound Design by Jon Weston, Stage Managed by Laura Krouch. Book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, Music by Bob Gaudio, Lyrics by Bob Crewe.

JERSEY BOYS will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center December 9 - January 8 with performances running Thursdays through Sundays.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

JERSEY BOYS is a WPPAC Mainstage Production which is a professional production featuring union and non-union actors from Broadway, national tours and regional theatre across the country. This production is created from scratch, staffed with professional production teams (directors to designers), large live orchestras and boast high-quality sets and costumes. It is not part of a tour, it has been created by WPPAC, for the WPPAC stage.