Kathy Zimmer Comes to The Mercury Lounge
The performance is on December 20, at 7:45PM.
Kathy Zimmer returns to the Mercury Lounge on December 20, at 7:45PM. Opening at 6 PM are singer-songwriters Angie Pastor and Jackie Evans.
The Mercury Lounge is at 217 E Houston Street, in New York City.
The venue phone is 212-260-4700.
The venue website is mercuryeastpresents.com.
This is a 21 and over show.
Admission is $10 Online in advance/$12 Door.
Kathy's band features herself on vocals and guitar, bassist and electric guitarist Eric Sanderson, and drummer Tom Zovich. Her concert includes her new song and music video "Extremist" now out on all streaming media including on YouTube at at www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xlD-q5SzMc, Kathy's an indie-pop-singer-songwriter for fans of artists like Kacey Musgraves, Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood, Maggie Rodgers.
