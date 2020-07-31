VIDEO: Hudson Valley Playwright Louisa Vilardi Pens Virtual Comedy Exploring Online Dating During Quarantine

While most of the theater world has gone dark, Louisa Vilardi has decided to have the lights come up on Zoom plays and writing specifically for that platform. This is her first play in a series of scripts that take place over the internet. Gallery View: What could possibly go wrong when your Italian family crashes your first online date during quarantine? This short virtual comedic play explores the world of online dating during these crazy times and the connections we have ironically gained while being apart from one another. Written by Louisa Vilardi and edited by Brandon Patterson - Starring: Joli Tribuzio, Johnny Tammaro, Brandon Patterson, Rena Gavigan and Teresa Gasparini

Louisa is a writer and theater director originally from Northern New Jersey where she taught high school English and Creative Writing at Ridgewood High School for over a decade before moving to the Hudson Valley. She developed the NPC Playwriting Program and served as a producer and resident theater director for NPC for many years. She is also a contributing writer for The Huffington Post, Today Parenting Team and Scary Mommy and is a proud member of The Dramatists Guild of America and HOWL Playwrights out of Rhinebeck, NY. Louisa lives in Hopewell Junction, NY with her husband, David, and their two kids, Mario and Charlie. More at www.LouisaVilardi.com

Watch Gallery View below!

