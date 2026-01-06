PERFECT ARRANGEMENT Comes to Elmwood Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Perfect Arrangement is coming to written by Topher Payne to Elmwood Playhouse this month. Directed by Paul Russo, performances run Friday January 16th 2026 — Saturday February 7th 2026.

Set in the 1950s, this comedic play follows two gay couples, Bob and Jim, and their respective “wives,” Millie and Norma, who work in the U.S. State Department. To avoid persecution during the Lavender Scare, they maintain a carefully constructed façade of heterosexual marriage.

Their charade unravels when they are assigned to identify “sexual deviants” within their ranks, forcing them to confront their identities and the fragility of their so-called perfect arrangement.