THAT 80s IMPROV CHALLENGE: HORROR & DAVID LEE ROTH EDITION Set For Young Ethels

That 80s Improv Challenge: Horror & David Lee Roth Edition will take place Thursday, January 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Young Ethels (506 5th Avenue, Brooklyn). The event features three improv teams competing by creating scenes inspired by obscure horror and David Lee Roth–themed videos from the 1980s.

The evening centers on fast-paced improv scenes drawing from the aesthetics and pop culture of the 1980s, including summer camp slasher films, satanic panic imagery, anti-drug commercials, and music video tropes associated with David Lee Roth and Van Halen. Celebrity judges will score each scene as teams compete throughout the night.

Participating teams include Four Horsemen and Drop-Ins. The event is hosted by Harmon Leon, who has performed at the Edinburgh Festival.

