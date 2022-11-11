Hoff-Barthelson Ushers In The Holiday Season With The Annual Holiday Music Festival

Hoff-Barthelson Music School ushers in the holiday season with the annual Holiday Music Festival - a magical weekend of music and fun for the entire family! Enjoy joyful performances by HBMS student ensembles and find that special holiday gift at the HB Boutique, Holiday Treat Shoppe or Silent Auction!

The Festival takes place Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 10:00 am to 4:15 pm, at the School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale. Admission is free of charge and open to the public. Join us and celebrate the season!

Featured performers include the School's Vocal Ensembles, Flute, Viola and Clarinet Clubs, the award-winning Chamber Orchestra and Young People's Symphonette, Jazz Ensembles, Suzuki Strings and Pianos, Wind Ensemble, Chamber Music and Piano Ensembles, and a handbell choir to help ring in the holiday season.

The Silent Auction will be hosted online November 18 through December 4, 2022, and in-person during the Festival. Auction items range from VIP tickets to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to catering by Standing Room Only, tickets to the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, bicycles, giant Teddy Bears, and many more items guaranteed to delight! Proceeds from the Festival support programming excellence and ensure accessibility through financial aid.

To view the schedule of performances and auction items, visit www.hbms.org. For additional information call 914-723-1169 or email hb@hbms.org.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, the School has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts.

Photo credit and caption: Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Suzuki Strings. Photographed by Steven Schnur.