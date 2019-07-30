Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts has announced its lineup of September 2019 Events. See the full schedule below:

THE EMELIN FILM CLUB: FALL 2019 SESSION (This session is sold out)

SIX WEDNESDAYS @ 7:30PM: SEPTEMBER 25 | OCTOBER 2, 16, 30 | NOVEMBER 13, 20 | FILM

SUBSCRIPTIONS $125

The Emelin Film Club begins its fifteenth season this fall with six of the best new critically-acclaimed independent films from around the world. This past year, members were the first to see Robert Redford's The Old Man and The Gun, the Oscar nominated Will You Ever Forgive Me, and Red Joan, starring the incomparable Dame Judi Dench. Films span a wide range of genre and subject matter including documentary and foreign film, specially selected by club programmer David Schwartz. Titles of the films are not known prior to screening which adds to the fun, and members are invited to a Q&A after each film with special guest(s). The Emelin Theatre is equipped with state-of-the-art digital projection, Surround Sound and stadium seating, has easy access to parking and the Metro North, and offers snacks and beverages including beer and wine.

ROGER MCGUINN

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2019 @ 8PM | FOLK/ROCK | $60/$55

As the leader of the influential '60s group The Byrds, Roger McGuinn combined the rock beat of the Beatles with the folk sensibilities of Bob Dylan, to create the genre known as "folk-rock." Join us as the original "Mr. Tambourine Man" and three-time GRAMMY nominee leads us on a journey of story and song, filled with favorites, old and new.

ACES & KNAVES

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2019 @ 7PM | FILM

Encore screening of Aces & Knaves-a documentary about the fascinating game of bridge, directed by Larchmont-based filmmaker, Jackie Paré. With footage from local bridge clubs (including The Hartes Club in White Plains and Bridge Deck in Scarsdale), international tournaments, and old Hollywood movies, the film takes viewers behind the scenes of the game and into the minds of the people playing it. Approximately one hour in length, the film will be followed by a brief Q&A. Film goers can also register for a special two-hour 'Intro To Bridge' workshop prior to the film. Learn the basics of the game with bridge champion Sylwia McNamara, co-owner of The Bridge Deck in Scarsdale, and enjoy a free drink after the lesson.

FILM TICKETS: $15 | @ 7pm

FILM TICKETS PLUS WORKSHOP: $40 | @ 4-6pm (prior to film)

Jonatha Brooke

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2019 @ 8PM | FOLK | $40/$35

The American folk-rock singer-songwriter and international touring star returns to the Emelin fresh from her triumphant new release, Imposter. A true original, Brooke has been innovating the folk-rock scene for decades with her poignant lyrics and complex harmonies, performed with a kind of infectious energy impossible to resist. Among her many achievements, she has written the critically acclaimed, one woman, Off-Broadway musical My Mother Has Four Noses, as well as songs for film and television. She has co-written songs with Katy Perry and The Courtyard Hounds, and composed and performed the theme song for Joss Whedon's Dollhouse. Join us as Brooke performs songs from Imposter, among other favorites, live at the Emelin.

AN EVENING WITH TOM RUSH |ACCOMPANIED BY MATT NAKOA

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2019 @ 8PM | FOLK | $48/$42/$35

Tom Rush is a gifted musician and performer whose distinctive guitar style, wry humor and warm, expressive voice have made him both a legend and a lure to audiences around the world.

His impact on the American music scene has been profound. He helped shape the folk revival in the '60s and the renaissance of the '80s and '90s, his music having left its stamp on generations of artists. James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, Tom Petty and Garth Brooks have cited Tom a major influence. His early recordings introduced the world to the work of Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne and James Taylor. Subsequently, his Club 47 concerts brought attention to artists such as Nanci Griffith and Shawn Colvin. His shows are filled with the rib-aching laughter of terrific story-telling, the sweet melancholy of ballads and the passion of gritty blues. Internationally touring singer/songwriter, Matt Nakoa will accompany Rush on stage.

THE IVY LEAGUE OF COMEDY TV SPECIAL: RECORDED LIVE AT THE EMELIN

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 @ 7 & 9:30PM | COMEDY | $39/$30

The Ivy League of Comedy records its first TV special, live, at the Emelin. Some of late night TV's favorite comedian's - Wali Collins ("Letterman," Comedy Central, HBO, "The View"), Karen Bergreen ("Comedy Central, "The View," "Nick Mom"), Jim Mendrinos (HBO, Comedy Central, BBC), Clayton Fletcher (Hulu TV, Sirius/XM Radio), Shaun Eli (Joey Reynolds Show), and Ophira Eisenberg, the host of NPR's weekly trivia comedy show "Ask Me Another" - perform live, in front of the cameras. There will be a special Q&A with the comics as part of the show, so come and ask questions, and learn more about how the comedians work.

David Broza & TRIO HAVANA

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2019 @ 8PM | ISRAELI/ROCK | $58/$50/$45

The Israeli superstar and multi-platinum musician David Broza, is one of the most innovative and creative musicians in the world today. Singing in Hebrew, Spanish, English, and Arabic, he brings together audiences of all cultures, bridging barriers of language through his music. His 40+ year career spans the gamut from blues to jazz, rock, country, folk and world music. Broza's joined by the NY-based Cuban "Trio Havana," who bring a unique interpretation to the full spectrum of Broza's rich repertoire of hits.

SUNDAY MORNING CINEMA: FALL 2019 SESSION

SIX SUNDAYS @ 10AM: OCTOBER 6, 20, 27 | NOVEMBER 3 | DECEMBER 1, 8

SUBSCRIPTIONS $110

The Fall 2019 session of the new Sunday Morning Cinema will screen six pre-release, critically-acclaimed independent films from around the world. Films span a wide range of genre and subject matter including the very best in foreign and documentary film, and are specially curated by club programmer David Schwartz. Titles of the films are not known prior to screening which adds to the fun. Members are invited to arrive early and share in a complimentary coffee and pastry before each screening, as well as remain after the film to join in a Q&A with David Schwartz and special guest(s).

The Emelin Theatre is equipped with state-of-the-art digital projection, Surround Sound and stadium seating, has easy access to parking and Metro North, and offers snacks and beverages.

