Elmwood Playhouse to Resume Live Performances After Pandemic Shutdown

Elmwood Playhouse is set to reopen its doors for live indoor performances once again. The community theatre has been in operation since 1948 but like all performance venues, has been dark since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Elmwood Playhouse will be presenting two children's shows, new one-acts and the main stage show that was shuttered right before opening night in March 2020.

"We are very happy to be back, offering the residents of Rockland and Westchester live theatre entertainment once again," said newly elected Elmwood Board President, Lisa Spielman.

In July, Elmwood Playhouse will partner with Stage Left Children's Theatre to produce the play "Juvie," written by Jerome McDonough. Then in August, Elmwood will present two, one- act original works: "Step," by Rick Apicella and "The Munson Card," by Steve Bermack. In September, "Born Yesterday," written by Garson Kanin , finally has its opening after being postponed for a year and a half due to COVID-19. The award winning children's show "Far Fetched Fables," concludes the shortened Elmwood Playhouse 2021 season. Elmwood is in preparation for a four show season starting January 2022.