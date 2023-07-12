Charles Dennis and Spaghetti Eastern Music Team Up For 3-Hour Performance Of RECYCLE ME at Glasshouse Project

Choreographer/performance artist Charles Dennis is once again teaming with guitarist/composer Sal Cataldi (aka Spaghetti Eastern Music) to present a durational, 3 hour, site-specific version of Dennis' award-winning solo performance work, "Recycle Me" at Glasshouse Project, Sunday July 23rd from 5:30-8:30pm. "Recycle Me" is included in the "Present Continuous," a unique summer festival of durational performance art works held over three, 24-hour sessions, a highlight of Upstate Art Weekend 2024.

This program is free and open to the public with a suggested donation to support the artists. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP on the Glasshouse website and peruse the downloadable full program.

"Recycle Me" imagines physical responses to the volume of plastic waste that is accumulating in our environment. Charles Dennis has collected plastic waste that has been consumed in his household and stored it for use in this performance. In "Recycle Me," ­­Dennis physically interacts with the plastic and has choreographed a duet with plastic. Part of this choreography includes the building of a sculpture built of plastic garbage, creating a visual landscape that Charles dances through. Accompanying the performance is a live musical score for solo electric guitar composed and performed by the acclaimed Spaghetti Eastern Music, the solo project of guitarist Sal Cataldi.

This project was made possible with funs from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson.

Charles Dennis is an award-winning choreographer/performance and video artist. Charles co-founded the legendary New York City performance venue P.S. 122 in 1980. Charles' work is interdisciplinary, includes elements of dance, theater, visual art and media and has been described by Dancemagazine as "physical theater". Charles' work has been presented in art centers, colleges, community centers and theaters worldwide. Born and raised in New York City he now lives in Hurley, NY.

Guitarist/composer Sal Cataldi (a.k.a. Spaghetti Eastern Music) has created an original score for solo electric guitar that will be played live to accompany the performance. The duo first collaborated on a reprise of Dennis' well-known piece, "2x2x4" at the Avant-Garde-Arama Lands in Woodstock Festival of July 2021. Spaghetti Eastern Music's recording of the three movement scores of "2x2x4" was released in November 2021 on Bandcamp and other streaming services. Chronogram Magazine called it "cool and inspired, melodic and transcendent, a wave of sonic warmth and light," while Psychedelic Baby labels it "the perfect tonic for these troubled times." The New York Times adds that Cataldi "has a beat unmistakably his own."

Present Continuous Festival is part of a year long theme that looks at the metaphysics of performance time. A cross-generational trans cultural attempt to discuss aspects of longevity and survival of a performance practice. It is a collective meditation on what it looks like to carry the weight of immaterial, taking on changing forms and methodologies of connecting past and future through space, as a collective learning of artistic unknowing.

Glasshouse Project 251 Springtown Road, New Paltz, NY 12561

$10 suggested donation at the door (100% to exhibiting artists).