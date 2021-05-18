BWW Previews: LIBERTY SPEAKS Performs on Pop-Up Patio at Philipstown Depot Theatre June 11-12

Gabrielle Fox

Liberty Speaks, an evening of short plays and monologues exploring issues of diversity, equity and inclusion in our homes, neighborhoods and theatres, will run as part of the Pop-Up Patio Series June 11 and 12 (rain date June 13) at Phillipstown Depot Theatre in Garrison (N.Y.)

Liberty Speaks, an evening of short plays and monologues, the six works are by Gabrielle Fox, an award-winning playwright and playwriting instructor at Westchester Community College; Samuel Harps, founder and artistic director of Shades Repertory Theater; and K. Lorrel Manning, award-winning writer, director, actor, musician and teacher at The Barrow Group.

Fox, under the umbrella of her emerging performing arts company, Theatre Revolution, is producing the evening of in-person, socially-distant entertainment, a blend of provocative comedy and drama directed by her and Manning.

Performances take place Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission and must be purchased in advance at philipstowndepottheatre.org.

Patrons must wear masks, with seating socially distanced. Groups of more than two persons who wish to sit in the same section should call the Depot Theatre box office at 845-265-4048 so proper arrangements can be made in advance.

THE PROGRAM

WELCOME TO THEATRE -- written and directed by Gabrielle Fox, featuring Bruce Apar and Scott Faubel. Two old friends meet for the first time in over a year to select plays for their annual festival and stumble through a post-2020 selection process.

DWB -- written by Samuel Harps and directed by Gabrielle Fox, featuring Steve Allen. A black man's experience with law enforcement while moving into an upscale neighborhood.

Samuel Harps

WHITE CHICK ON A PHONE -- written and directed by Gabrielle Fox, featuring Petra Denison. A very, very, very, very important Instagram influencer (at least she thinks so!) detaches from social media.

INCIDENT #19283746 -- written and directed by K. Lorrel Manning, featuring Jeaniene Green, Bradley Heller, Stacey Whitmire. In a small town, two women are questioned separately about an altercation. Which one is telling the truth? Are they both at fault?

FATHER DAUGHTER DANCE -- written and directed by Gabrielle Fox, featuring Petra Denison and MP Sullivan. A daughter finally confronts her father's behavior and addresses the big lie.

LIBERTY SPEAKS -- written and directed by Gabrielle Fox, featuring Steve Allen. The Statue of Liberty has a lot to say.