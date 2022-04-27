33 Young Performers To Star In HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING at Stepinac Theatre

A cast of 33 talented young performers from 9 high schools throughout the region will star in Stepinac Theatre's production of the Tony award-winning, smash Broadway hit, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying. (See complete list of cast and high schools below).

Four performances will be staged at Stepinac High School's iconic Major Bowes Auditorium, 950 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains at 7 PM, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 5, 6 and 7 and a special Mother's Day matinee performance at 2 PM, Sunday, May 8. All tickets are $20 per person, general admission seating. Doors open about 30 minutes before show time. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit and Archbishop Stepinac High School and click the Theatre tab at the top of the homepage.

A classic satire about big business and all it holds sacred, the 1961 musical with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser is about an ambitious young man, J. Pierrepont Finch who, with the help of a little handbook book entitled How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying, rises from a lowly window washer to chairman of the World-Wide Wicket Company.

The rousing, fun-filled musical won seven Tony Awards including Best Musical as well as a Pulitzer Prize. Among the memorable stand-out songs are "I Believe in You," "Brotherhood of Man" and" The Company Way." The Stepinac Theatre production will be directed by Frank Portanova (Class of '93) and produced by Keith Sunderland (Class of '94).

Stepinac senior Zachary Doran of Goldens Bridge will play the first male lead character of J. Pierrepont Finch and Stepinac sophomore Ryan Diaz of New York City will perform in the second male lead role of J.B. Biggley. Katie Scott of White Plains, a senior at Pelham Memorial High School, will play the first female lead role of Rosemary Pilkington and Emily Hutchings of Mount Kisco, a senior at Horace Greeley, will perform the second female lead role of Hedy LaRue.

Here is the complete cast of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying:

Stepinac High School, White Plains

John Ceja, Port Chester (Senior)

Ryan Diaz, New York City (Sophomore)

Zachary Doran, Goldens Bridge (Senior)

Matthew Gierer, Yonkers (Sophomore)

Jonathan Guzman, White Plains (Freshman)

Jordan Hamers, Yonkers (Freshman)

Andrew Jones, Eastchester (Sophomore)

Ryan Lawarence, White Plains (Freshman)

Calvin Lindo, Yonkers (Sophomore)

Peter McFarland, New Rochelle (Junior)

Gabriel Mercado, Bronx (Freshman)

Jordan Prado, Yonkers (Sophomore)

Lucas Quintana, Yonkers (Senior)

Anthony Raduazzo, Ridgefield (Senior)

JeanPaul Sateriale, Yorktown Heights (Sophomore)

Sterling Varga, Thornwood (Sophomore)

Horace Greeley High School, Chappaqua

Emily Hutchings, Mount Kisco (Senior)

Maria Regina High School, Hartsdale

Blake Boyle, Hartsdale (Senior)

Jianna Caro, Yonkers (Senior)

Pelham Memorial High School, Pelham

Madeline Lyons, Pelham (Sophomore)

Ava Pursel, Pelham (Sophomore)

Katie Scott, White Plains (Senior)

Pleasantville High School, Pleasantville

Rebecca Pedulla, Pleasantville (Senior)

Sacred Heart Greenwich, Greenwich

Amy Walsh, West Harrison (Freshman)

School of the Holy Child, Rye

Francie Baumstark, White Plains (Sophomore)

Meredith Gillespie, West Harrison (Junior)

Jackie Kaplan, White Plains (Sophomore)

The Ursuline School, New Rochelle

Madeline Alaimo, White Plains (Freshman)

Katherine Benjamin, White Plains (Senior)

Madeline Cockburn, Harrison (Freshman)

Elizabeth Riccio, Harrison (Senior)

White Plains High School, White Plains

Arielle Beckman, White Plains (Senior)

Cassie Gillen, White Plains (Senior)

About the Stepinac Theatre

Since 1949, the Stepinac Theatre, formerly Stepinac High School's Drama Club, has won critical acclaim for its productions of fall dramas and spring musicals.

The Stepinac Theatre has been honored to produce pilot productions for Disney's Mary Poppins, the musical; Disney's Hunchback of Notre Dame, the musical; Disney's Newsies, the musical, and the national high school premiere of Billy Elliot, the musical. The school's theatre arts program has also produced numerous high school regional premieres including Curtains, Drowsy Chaperone, Sister Act, the musical, and Peter and the Starcatcher.

The Stepinac Theatre garnered the Metropolitan Theatre Award for Outstanding Musical Production for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera, the musical in 2012 and Disney's Hunchback of Notre Dame, the musical in 2017. In total, the Stepinac Theatre has earned close to 200 nominations since 2002 for its various productions. It has also received international recognition by performing in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The productions have nurtured the talents of so many students at the renowned all-boys Catholic high school. Some went on to greater fame as professional actors including Academy Award winner Jon Voight and Emmy-Award winner Alan Alda.

For more information about the renowned all-boys Catholic Stepinac High School, visit www.Stepinac.org.