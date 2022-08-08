Zach Williams Comes to the VETS in Providence in October

Multi-GRAMMY and GMA Dove Award winning artist and songwriter Zach Williams will continue his headlining tour this fall. Kicking off September 14 and running through November 20, the Zach Williams Fall '22 Tour will stop at The VETS in Providence October 25. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at TheVetsRI.com.

Additionally, Williams' fall tour will offer something even more special than ever before for VIP ticket holders. In partnership with the Salvation Army, for every VIP ticket sold, a food box will be given to a family in need in the community, providing enough meals to feed a family of four for an entire week.

The announcement of Williams' fall tour run follows the success of his 35-city spring tour, where 30 of the 35 shows sold more than 90% of their capacity, while 23 stops officially sold out. Curtis Pinkerton, Director of Marketing for Awakening Events, shares, "There is something very special happening on the road with Zach Williams right now. The experience of a Zach live show is unlike anything we have in Christian music today, and we're excited to share this experience with more fans on the Fall '22 tour while most of all, helping families in these communities."

All VIP ticket holders will be able to participate in the VIP Exclusive Eat & Greet Experience, which includes:

One (1) entry to pre-show VIP Eat & Greet full-course gourmet dinner prepared by Napa Valley, CA-based professional Chef Paul Fields

The opportunity to meet Zach Williams and get a photo*

Premium concert seating

Early access to shopping at the merch table

A commemorative VIP tour laminate and gift bag

"This fall, we're gearing up for the biggest tour we have ever done," Williams exclaims. "Every song, album, and show I've done has led me to this moment. I'm bringing my good friend Ben Fuller along and we will tell our stories and sing songs about grace and redemption while playing brand new music and old favorites. Come and see what Jesus is doing this year at the Fall 22' Tour with us!"