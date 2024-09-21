Wamptronica to Launch Pop-Up Dance Party Tour THE SESSION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wamptronica, an underground dance music collective, and the Oversoul Theatre Collective (OTC) have joined forces to launch "The SESSION," a pop-up dance party tour aimed at fostering community engagement through music and the arts. This collaborative project brings together music makers, media artists, and DJs to produce and spin House Music, Afro House, Jazzy House, Rare Groove, and Afrobeats, creating dynamic dance events in public spaces throughout New England.

Designed as a community development initiative, The SESSION transforms parks, street corners, and other public venues into vibrant, open-air dance floors. Wamptronica, known for their cutting-edge remixes and original music, sets the stage with a mix of their tracks, music by other independent artists, and creative remixes of popular and classic dance hits. The partnership with Oversoul Theatre Collective underscores the importance of the arts in revitalizing and bringing people together in public spaces.

As part of this initiative, Wamptronica also serves as the resident sound system for the THUMP & SOUL SESSION, held every 3rd Saturday at the Underground Railroad Cafe in New Bedford. These sessions offer a night of House Music, Rare Groove, and Afrobeats, blending live performances and DJ sets to celebrate underground dance culture in a supportive and inclusive environment.

In addition to their community events, Wamptronica releases original music through Poly-Groove Records and handles remixes for Eightball Records, a storied New York-based House Music label. Through this collaboration with Oversoul Theatre Collective, the two organizations are pushing the boundaries of how music and the arts can be used to activate public spaces and foster community connections.

The SESSION pop-up tour is not only about celebrating music; it's about reclaiming and reimagining public spaces as places of joy, art, and connection. Together, Wamptronica and Oversoul Theatre Collective are committed to using their talents to enrich local communities and create a sustainable platform for independent music and the arts.

Comments