Trinity Rep's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Online Released Today

Trinity Rep's free, on-demand streaming production of A Christmas Carol Online was released at noon (EST) today and will be available for unlimited viewing until January 10, 2021 at 11:59 pm.

The hour-long new media production can be streamed by registered viewers at any time during the streaming period. To date, over 150,000 viewers from all 50 U.S. states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, and 28 countries on five continents have already signed up to watch the show. Registration and additional information, including free bonus content and answers to frequently asked questions, can be found at trinityrep.com/carol.

Director Curt Columbus and Director of Photography Alberto Genao combined in-person filming, actors self-recording at home while receiving direction via Zoom, animated illustrations, and special effects to tell the timeless story of Ebenezer Scrooge's journey to redemption. The team was committed to strict adherence to health and safety protocols and was motivated by a deep desire to continue Trinity Rep's 43-year tradition of telling Charles Dickens' holiday story. The production invites optional viewer participation, and an at-home prop list is available in the online viewer guide. Bonus content includes a viewer guide containing articles, activities, and recipes; a study guide and video workshop for teachers; a sensory friendly guide; a virtual painting party video; and a community sing-a-long video. A Christmas Carol Online is available with English or Spanish captions.

When registration opened in November, record numbers of people signed up, with more "orders" coming in during the first 36 hours than were processed in ten months in 2019. More than 100,000 students from around the world will be watching with their classes in the coming weeks.