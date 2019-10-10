Trinity Rep Announces Auction For Tickets To THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE

Trinity Rep will be auctioning off one pair of premium tickets to the final Saturday night performance of its sold-out run of The Prince of Providence. Proceeds will support the Tony Award-winning theater's education programs. The tickets are for the performance on Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 pm, and are located in the fifth row center on the aisle. The online auction will open at 7:00 am on Tuesday, October 15 and close at 10:00 pm on Sunday, October 20. Bids can be placed at www.32auctions.com/trinityrep.

The winner of the auction will have 24 hours after the close of the auction to remit payment. Tickets will be held at the box office for pickup with photo identification.

Trinity Rep's production of The Prince of Providence, a world premiere play about former Providence Mayor Vincent A. "Buddy" Cianci, is written by George Brant and based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Mike Stanton. The production was extended due to unprecedented demand, but must close on October 27. Praised by audiences and critics, the show is playing to sold-out crowds and has become the highest selling non-holiday production in the company's history.

Cianci remains a polarizing figure locally and a well-known political figure nationally, in part because of the podcast Crimetown, which featured his story in its first season. The play is directed by Obie Award-winning Taibi Magar, a Brown/Trinity alumna who has garnered international attention for her work, and features New York-based actor Scott Aiello as Vincent A. "Buddy" Cianci.

The media sponsor for The Prince of Providence is Providence Monthly Magazine. The 2019-20 Season Sponsors are Ocean State Job Lot and Rhode Island Council on the Arts. Providence Tourism Council is a Supporting Season sponsor. Southwest Airlines is the official airline of Trinity Rep.





