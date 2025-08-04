Tickets to SIX National Tour at PPAC to go on Sale in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Providence Performing Arts Center revealed that tickets for the Tony Award-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award- winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale on Thursday, August 7 at 10A. SIX returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center for seven performances only, from Wednesday, October 22 to Sunday, October 26, 2025.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.