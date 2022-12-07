Tickets for SIX at The Providence Performing Arts Center to go on Sale Next Week

The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that tickets for the Tony AwardÂ®-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony AwardÂ®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 10A. SIX plays for two weeks of performances, from Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 23, 2023.

PPAC's Gala Celebration, featuring a performance of SIX, takes place on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30P. For tickets to the Gala Celebration, which includes a performance of SIX and a post-show party, please email dsantos@ppacri.org

In Providence, SIX is the penultimate show in the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

The Boleyn Tour cast features Gerianne PÃ©rez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony AwardÂ® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.

SIX, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic on what was supposed to be opening night, is now playing at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway in New York City. The show had a successful North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Tony AwardÂ®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design), and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.



SIX is produced in the United States by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. SIX is currently playing an open-ended run at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand. SIX earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. A UK and Ireland tour is now running concurrently with the London production. An Australian and New Zealand tour will launch this year at Sydney Opera House with dates set for Melbourne, Adelaide, and Wellington.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Please visit www.ppacri.org/SIX to view the SIX performance schedule.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for SIX will go on sale on Monday, December 12 and range in price from $57 to $99 with a select number of premium tickets available. All ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Individual tickets will be available starting December 12 by calling the PPAC Box Office at 401.421.ARTS (2787), by visiting ppacri.org/SIX or the Box Office window, located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence.

Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Paul Hiatt, Group Sales at 401.574.3162 or emailing phiatt@ppacri.org

ABOUT THE Providence Performing Arts Center

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) proudly presents top-notch national touring Broadway productions and some of the biggest names in comedy and concerts. PPAC is committed to providing all communities with access to the performing arts through a wide array of Community Outreach and Engagement programming; to learn more about individual programs, please visit www.ppacri.org/outreach

Located in the heart of Providence's arts and entertainment district, PPAC is the second largest theatre of its kind in the country. The Loew's Theatre Building, which is the historic home of PPAC, opened in October 1928. Designed by Chicago architects Rapp & Rapp, the venue is praised for its beauty and grandeur. PPAC is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been ranked by Pollstar as one of the Top Venues in the world.