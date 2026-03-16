Photos: In Rehearsal For THE COMEUPPANCE at Wilbury Theatre Group

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Wilbury Theatre Group will present the Rhode Island premiere of THE COMEUPPANCE by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Check out photos of the production!

Directed by Don Mays, the production will run March 26 through April 12 at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. The cast includes Francesca Hansen DiBello, Marcel Mascaró, Jenna Lee Scott, Christine Treglia, and Rodney Witherspoon.

Wilbury Theatre Group has announced the cast and creative team for the Rhode Island premiere of THE COMEUPPANCE by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. The production will be directed by Don Mays and will run March 26 through April 12 at the WaterFire Arts Center.

The cast will feature Francesca Hansen DiBello, Marcel Mascaró, Jenna Lee Scott, Christine Treglia, and Rodney Witherspoon.

In THE COMEUPPANCE, a group of former high school friends gathers on a suburban porch before their twentieth reunion. What begins as nostalgic conversation shifts into confrontation as the friends examine their shared past and how the past two decades have shaped their lives.

Artistic Director Josh Short said Jacobs-Jenkins’ work captures the tone of the current moment. “The Comeuppance is a play about friendship and memory, but it’s also about what it means to come of age in an era shaped by isolation and uncertainty,” Short said.

Set design is by Scott Osborne, lighting design by Andy Russ, sound design by Catherine Ashley, and costume design by Dustin Thomas.

The production team also includes assistant director Michael Yussef Green, stage manager Natalia Rosario, and assistant stage manager Ollie Crowe.