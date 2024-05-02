Theatre By The Sea Box Office to Open in May for 2024 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre By The Sea has revealed the opening of the box office for ticket sales for the 2024 Summer Season. Beginning on Friday, May 3 (online only) and Sunday, May 5 (in person) patrons may purchase tickets to Theatre By The Sea's Monday Concerts and Events, the Children's Festival, and any or all of the following four exciting musicals*:

A Chorus Line

(May 29 – June 22, 2024): The ultimate celebration of the American Musical is shared in the story of 17 dancers competing for a few coveted spots in the chorus of a Broadway musical. It's what they've worked for — with every drop of sweat, every hour of training, every day of their lives, it's the one opportunity to do what they've always dreamed of - not to be the star, but just to get a job on the line. Through the audition they bare their souls while sharing stories of their childhood, ambitions, fears, and experiences in show business. This groundbreaking Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is for anyone who has ever put it all on the line, whether for promotion, for attention, for approval, or for love. The Tony Award-winning score includes “What I Did for Love,” “One,” and “Dance Ten, Looks Three.” Contains adult language and mature content. A Chorus Line is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com

Tootsie

(June 26 – July 20, 2024): This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre has been called “musical comedy heaven” (Rolling Stone) and “the most uproarious new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the 1982 award-winning film starring Dustin Hoffman, this Tony Award-winner tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious book and an outrageously clever score, Tootsie is a joyful delight which is packed with so many punchlines, it should be called a joke box musical! Tootsie is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

The Sound of Music

(July 24 – August 17, 2024): Revisit one of the world's most beloved musicals! The Sound of Music tells the tale of a young nun who is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing relationship with the children, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the hearts of both the children and the stern Captain. The family's attempt to escape from the Nazis is one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented onstage. This family classic was the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein and features a glorious Tony, Grammy, and Oscar-winning score, which includes “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” and the iconic title song. The Sound of Music is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. www.concordtheatricals.com

42nd Street

(August 21 – September 15, 2024): Come and meet those dancing feet in this glamorous, Tony Award-winning, 1930's musical spectacular! The stakes are high when a young chorus girl, fresh from Allentown, PA, is given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to become a star in a new Broadway show, which recalls both the classic days of Broadway and the golden age of movie musicals. This family-friendly classic backstage story features a hit parade of songs including “Lullaby of Broadway,” “We're in the Money,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” and the spectacular title number. With sensational tap numbers, lavish costumes, and one show-stopping tune after another, 42nd Street is Broadway razzle-dazzle at its finest. 42nd Street is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com

Previews for all productions are scheduled for Wednesday at 8:00 pm and Thursday at 2:00 and 8:00 pm. Opening weekend performances will be held on Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 and 7:00 pm. All other performances will be held Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:00 pm (note new Saturday matinee time) and Sundays at 5:00 pm. Additional matinee performances will be held on Wednesday, June 19, Wednesday, July 3, Wednesday, July 17, Wednesday, August 14, and Wednesday, September 11 at 2:00 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI. Tickets range in price from $62.00 – $91.00 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Online sales begin Friday, May 3, with the box office window opening on Sunday, May 5 from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm. Beginning Monday, May 6, the box office will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm.

The Monday Concerts and Events series will include A Broadway Celebration starring three Broadway veterans; Simply Barbra starring Steven Brinberg, who has performed his tribute to Barbra Streisand for over 25 years across America, Australia and the UK; American A Cappella featuring the Narragansett Bay Chorus, with special appearances by Second Nature and Street Corner; and Rhode Island's own Billy Gilman, featuring The Ragged Impresarios. Performances are scheduled for Monday evenings at 7:30 pm on June 17, July 8, August 5, and September 9. Ticket prices start at $39. The 2024 Children's Festival, which will take place on select Friday mornings at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon will feature performances of Mark Nizer: Expect the Impossible, The Airborne Comedians, I Love the Beach presented by Keith Munslow, Finding Nemo Jr. presented by Camp TBTS students, and Squirrel Stole My Underpants presented by The Gottabees. Tickets are $15.

For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

Located on Rhode Island's South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 91 years of summer theatre at its best!

*All shows subject to change.

Play Broadway Games