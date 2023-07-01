Theatre By The Sea Announces 2023 Children's Festival

In celebration of 90 Years of Theatre By The Sea (TBTS), owner and producer Bill Hanney has announced the summer schedule for Theatre By The Sea's 2023 Children's Festival. Performances will be held on select Fridays in July and August. The Children's Festival schedule features the following performances:

July 7 – Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix

Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix is a slapstick comedy act like no other, which has enjoyed appearances with the Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey Circus and on David Letterman! Johnny leads over a dozen dogs through challenging and hilarious tricks as he plays the straight man role in this wonderful show. A Ringling Brothers Clown College graduate, Johnny Peers has been working with dogs since he got his first puppy, Freckles, a Beagle mix, from the Humane Society. Since their debut, not only have the Muttville Comix appeared on David Letterman, Primetime Live, and Circus of the Stars, they have also appeared at Disneyland, Busch Gardens, the Big Apple Circus, the Royal Hanneford Circus, and The White House! A show for the whole family and the dog lover in all of us, the show stars mostly dogs rescued from shelters or pounds, like Sandy, the ladder climbing Jack Russell Terrier and Girl, the Poodle mix who only answers to “Girl.” The Providence Journal calls the 2003 Animal Planet Pet Star Winners, “…a truly funny, slapstick dog act.” Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix will be presented at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.

July 21 – Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical JR. presented by Camp Theatre By The Sea students

Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence… and special powers! She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly lovable Miss Honey. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils' saving grace! Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical JR. will be presented at 10:00 am, 12:00 noon, and 2:00 pm.

July 28 – David Garrity Magic & Beyond

Magic & Beyond is an all-ages, one-person illusion show that features unique, theatrical and visual magic, audience participation, comedy, and a custom-edited musical soundtrack. Written like a Pixar movie, there is humor and references for the adults watching as well as the children, making this truly a show for all ages. During the performance, you may see a table mysteriously float, objects that appear and disappear, in the blink of an eye, and witness a Houdini-style Escape Challenge! David Garrity Magic & Beyond will be presented at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.

August 4 – Casey Carle's Bubblemania: Comedy With A Drip!

Casey Carle, an award-winning, international performer. brings his BubbleMania: Comedy With a Drip! to Theatre By The Sea with jaw-dropping bubble sculptures, funky funny foam, jazz inspired bubble choreography, and eye-popping giant bubbles. This extremely unique program features beautiful spherical liquids, which grow from intricate and imaginative bubble artforms to “trapping” people inside bubbles! The combination of soap, slapstick, and showmanship, is certain to amaze and amuse children of all ages! Casey Carle's Bubblemania will be presented at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.

August 18 – Bryson Lang Comedy Juggler: The Cure For the Common Show

Bryson Lang has entertained thousands around the world with his creative, high-energy, family-friendly comedy/juggling act. His show combines technical juggling skills with original comedy into a unique and unforgettable act. Bryson's audiences will see a likable, energetic personality performing captivating routines which mix audience participation, comedy, ball bouncing and spinning, fire-juggling, giant beach balls, improv, glow-in-the-dark objects, and always a few surprises. Bryson Lang Comedy Juggler will be presented at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.

Before or after the show families can enjoy cold drinks and light bites which will be available for purchase at the gazebo.

Children's Festival performances will be held at Theatre By The Sea located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI. Single tickets are $15 each. Discount rates are available for groups of 20 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am–5:00 pm, Sundays from 12 noon–5:00 pm, (performance days until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at Click Here and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

Introduce your child to the magic of live theatre this summer at Theatre By The Sea!

Theatre By The Sea has had many incarnations since opening on August 7, 1933. Tommy Brent saved the theatre from demolition in 1967 and ran it successfully until FourQuest Entertainment took over the lease in 1988. Following extensive renovations, FourQuest reopened the theatre in the spring of 1989 and continued producing high quality entertainment at the seaside playhouse until the fall of 2003. Bill Hanney purchased the property in 2007 and, with producing partners, successfully mounted a production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, just six weeks later, reopening the historic theatre on August 8, 2007. Since then, Theatre By The Sea has continued to produce a four-musical subscription season, a late-night cabaret series, a children's theatre festival, and a children's summer theatre camp.