The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Performs The Music of Pink Floyd in November

Bridging the gulf between rock n' roll and classical music, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will perform THE MUSIC OF PINK FLOYD at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, November 29, 2025 at 7P. Tickets for THE MUSIC OF PINK FLOYD go on sale on Friday, June 20 at 10A.

Amplified by a full rock band and accompanied by singer Randy Jackson's fabulous vocals, creator Brent Havens guest conducts the Orchestra as they capture Pink Floyd's ethereal flow of music and effects while churning out new musical colors. The two-hour plus concert's program includes The Dark Side of The Moon, performed in its entirety, plus Pink Floyd's greatest hits, including “Money,” “Learning to Fly,” “Comfortably Numb” and selections from “The Wall.”

“My concept for THE MUSIC OF PINK FLOYD was to take the music as close to the originals as we could and then add some colors to enhance what the original group had done,” says Havens. “The wonderful thing with an orchestra is that you have an entire palette to call upon. The band is reproducing what Pink Floyd did on the albums, as closely as possible, and then having an orchestra behind the band gives the music a richness, a whole different feel, a whole different sense of depth.”



Delivering vocals out front, singer Randy Jackson (lead singer of the rock band Zebra), acts as a window between the audience and reworked material. “The music itself is one thing, but Jackson more than captures the spirit of the original singers,” says Havens.

The symphonic rock hybrid has met with approval on both sides of the podium.

“When we first came on stage, the audience gave us polite, almost classical applause,” says Havens. “Then we hit the first note, and they realized it was a rock show.”

Classical musicians also enjoy the change of pace.

“This is music that these musicians grew up with just as we did,” says Havens. “I see them singing along with a number of the songs as we're playing them.”

