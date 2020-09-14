The Providence Performing Arts Center and WPRI 12 to Host Blood Drive

The blood drive will take place on October 8, 2020.

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and WPRI 12, in partnership with the Rhode Island Blood Center, are hosting a community blood drive on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10A to 3P in PPAC's Grand Lobby at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903. There will be FREE parking on the Page Street side of the Theatre for blood donors; blood donors will receive a thank you gift, courtesy of Boscov's, Providence Place Mall.



PPAC and WPRI 12 invite those who are interested in donating to schedule an appointment in advance at ribc.org/arts



"The need for blood donation is great in light of the COVID-19 pandemic," said J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, PPAC President and CEO. "PPAC is pleased to support the Rhode Island Blood Center by hosting this blood drive in our Grand Lobby."



"WPRI 12 is deeply committed to 'giving back' to the community. Now, more than ever, is an essential time to give back and help," said Patrick Wholey, Vice President and General Manager of WPRI 12. "We are pleased to partner with PPAC on this community service project."



"We are thrilled to be working with PPAC and WPRI 12 on this blood drive to support the Blood Center," said Glenn Halvarson, Account Manager at the Rhode Island Blood Center. "Blood donation helps saves lives; in fact, donated blood is needed every two seconds to help a wide variety of people in medical situations. Thank you, PPAC and WPRI 12, for supporting the Blood Center and the community."

