The Providence Performing Arts Center Hosts COME FROM AWAY-Inspired Community Food Drive To Benefit We Share Hope

Inspired by COME FROM AWAY, the Tony Award winning musical based on a true story which exemplifies the best in human kindness and fittingly, also in celebration of National Make a Friend Day, the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) will host a community food drive to benefit We Share Hope on Saturday, February 11 from 10A to 2P.

All food donations are welcome, however, there is a particular community need for canned goods, especially hearty soups, beef stew and canned potatoes; we ask that donors kindly consider bringing those items. There will be a We Share Hope van on-site at the PPAC drop off lane in front of the theatre during the drive to receive the donated food items.

As a thank you, those who donate will receive a special pricing offer which may be used at the PPAC Box Office window, by phone or online for tickets to the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Sunday evening performances of COME FROM AWAY. Golden Circle seating is excluded from the offer. For more information, visit ppacri.org

COME FROM AWAY makes its highly-anticipated return to PPAC Tuesday, February 21 - Sunday, February 26, 2023 and is sponsored by Navigant Credit Union; it is part of the Encore Series for which Cox Media is the series media sponsor.



PPAC Marketing Director P.J. Prokop said, "In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, air space over the United States was completely shut down so flights incoming to the U.S. had to be diverted to alternate landing sites. The 10,000 residents of Gander, Newfoundland were notified that they would need to receive 7,000 airline passengers and had to quickly determine how they would welcome and accommodate these unexpected guests by providing food, shelter, clothing and emotional support. They met the challenge. Soups and stews were among the staple foods that were provided to the passengers - and these serve as great cold-weather fare as well - so these items would be gratefully appreciated for this drive."

We Share Hope is a private, non-profit organization based in Rumford, Rhode Island. Established in 2020, We Share Hope is dedicated to providing food and other necessities to those in need. The organization provides food deliveries six days a week to local nonprofit groups and supplies school food pantries. They also run Hope Market, a budget-friendly marketplace in Rumford that provides food, personal care items and more to under-resourced communities.

"We appreciate the support of the Providence Performing Arts Center in hosting this community food drive," said Johanna Corcoran, Executive Director of We Share Hope. "It is especially poignant that the drive will be held on National Make a Friend Day. It reminds me how the people of Gander welcomed and fed so many 'come from aways' during the extraordinary events of September 11, 2001. They made lasting connections and friendships that transformed the world." For more information, visit wesharehope.org

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including "Best Production," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording of COME FROM AWAY is available digitally and in stores everywhere. Grammy Award winner David Lai, and Grammy Award nominees Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff & David Hein served as album producers.

Apple Original Films' filmed version of the Tony & Olivier Award-winning hit musical COME FROM AWAY, produced by eOne, Hasbro's entertainment studio, premiered globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 10, 2021. COME FROM AWAY, which marks the first Broadway show to be streamed by Apple TV+, is directed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley, who directed the original Broadway production, and stars an ensemble cast led by members of the Broadway show. The live performance of COME FROM AWAY was filmed in New York at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in May 2021, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers; and, employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams.

