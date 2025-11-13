The Matt Swanton Band & Bees Deluxe, Blues Society Challenge Winners, Bring Modern Blues to Chan's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, November 15, 2025, Bees Deluxe and The Matt Swanton Band are teaming up for one killer show at Chan's Egg Rolls & Jazz | Blues in Woonsocket, RI.

This isn't just any night-it's a double shot of Blues Challenge winners sharing the same stage. Expect fiery guitar work, soulful vocals, and high-voltage jams that'll shake up Chan's legendary music room.

Bees Deluxe-Boston's boundary-pushing "acid blues" band-mix up Chicago blues grit with funky, jazzy twists. With Brandon Downs on bass guitar, Carol Band on keys and vocals, Paul Giovine on drums, and Conrad Warre on guitar, they'll bring you deep grooves and reimagined takes on blues classics. Blues Blast Magazine says of Bees Deluxe: "what might happen if Freddie King took a lot of acid then wrote a song with Pat Metheny and asked a strung-out Stevie Ray Vaughan to take a solo"

Heading in from Central Massachusetts, The Matt Swanton Band-with Matt on guitar and vocals, Ken Edelman on bass, Dave Osoff on keys, and Dan Vaccari on drums-hit the stage with fresh energy and songs from their new album Growing Pains. They've earned their rep as one of New England's hottest young blues acts, and it shows.

Come hungry, come thirsty, and come ready for some serious musicianship at one of Rhode Island's most iconic live music spots.