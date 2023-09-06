The GroovaLottos to Perform at The Legendary Doug's House Of Harmony This Month

Experience an unforgettable night of soul, funk, jazz, blues, and rock.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

The Thump & Soul train chugs on as The GroovaLottos will have the room Groovin', Dancing' and Feeling' Good at Doug's House of Harmony on September 23, 2023. Show starts at 8pm and Doug's is located at 818 Kempton St, New Bedford, MA When legendary soul man, Dougie Grace opened his House of Harmony, it with the plan to bring amazing soul, funk, jazz, blues and rock players to New Bedford for an appreciative audience.

New Bedford holds a proud Black music history as the birthplace of such acts as Tavares and such jazz legends as Horace Silver. It is also reported that Duke Ellington used to come to New Bedford to find players for his band.

Recording artists sand resident producers at Poly-Groove Records, based in Wareham, MA, The GroovaLottos are prolific music machine, turning out catchy tunes such as "BOOM Bu-Cha" and "Sweet Memory" while back members in their solo efforts. They have also worked with regional r&b legend, Chops Turner in producing contemporary classic for his artist's catalog. With the motto 'The Sound of a Good Time!' Poly-Groove Records has been amassing quite the 'Thump & Soul' defining catalog of grooves that can be heard on the POLY-GROOVE RECORDS SAMPLER

For more information and music,. visit Click Here




