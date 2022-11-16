The Community Players Present 9 TO 5: The Musical Next Month

Rhode Island's oldest community theater, The Community Players, currently celebrating their 101st season, is proud to present Dolly Parton's smash hit 9 to 5: The Musical from December 2 - 11, 2022.

This hilarious high-energy musical, based on the popular movie of the same name, tells the story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era, when three unlikely friends and co-workers conspire to take control of their company and learn there's nothing they can't do -- even in a man's world. Featuring a jubilant score by Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick, 9 to 5: The Musical is about teaming up and taking care of business... it's about getting credit and getting even... it's about livin' and "workin' 9 to 5!"

Directed by Marcia Zammarelli of Cranston, with music direction by Esther Zabinski of Foxboro, and choreography by Leslie Racine Vazquez of Warwick, the production features the talents of Kaelyn Boss of Glocester, Tracy Diibon Coffey of Bristol, Kerry Lynn DeMinicosta of Woonsocket, Jonathan Hart of Coventry, Malique Jelks of Fall River, Karen Gail Kessler of Charlestown, Tom Lavallee of Providence, Angelina Manfredi of Pawtucket, Ronald Martin of Warwick, Lia DelSesto McAlpine of Cranston, Becky Minda of Providence, Luis Rodriguez of West Warwick, Lisa Taylor of Rumford, Leslie Racine Vazquez of Warwick, and Ben Zabinski of Uxbridge.

In conjunction with the production, The Community Players, which have been supporting community service projects since its inception, will be collecting donations for the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center, which has been providing services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the Blackstone Valley area for 35 years. Items to be collected, which are in great need at this time, include towels, washcloths, grocery gift cards, pharmacy gift cards, shampoo, conditioner, body soap, deodorant, pillows, pillowcases, and twin-size sheets. Items can be dropped off with The Community Players at any of the performances.

Produced at Jenks Auditorium located on Division Street in Pawtucket, across from McCoy Stadium, performances are scheduled for December 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11, 2022 with Friday and Saturday curtain times at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $25.00 for adults and $18.00 for students (with a valid ID). Discount rates are also available for all performances for groups of 20 or more. Those attending the opening night performance on Friday, December 2 be entered into a drawing for a special prize! Come and experience live theater at its best!

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thecommunityplayers.org or reserved at (401) 726-6860. Visa and Mastercard accepted.