The Avett Brothers Perform at PPAC in May 2023

The concert is on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30P.

Oct. 28, 2022  
The Avett Brothers will perform at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30P. It has been five years since they played in Rhode Island.


A pre-sale for The Avett Guild members starts on Tuesday, November 1 at noon. Venue pre-sale starts on Wednesday, November 2 at 10A. Tickets for The Avett Brothers will go on sale on Friday, November 4 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $129.50 - $49.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge. Prices are subject to change without notice.

Three-time GRAMMY Award nominees The Avett Brothers made mainstream waves with their 2009 major label debut, I And Love And You, which landed at #16 on the Billboard Top 200 & garnered critical acclaim. In 2012, The Carpenter hit #4 on the Billboard Top 200, followed by Magpie And The Dandelion in 2013, which debuted at #5 on Billboard's Top 200. In 2016, the band was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. 2017's documentary May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers (co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio) chronicles the process of writing 2016's True Sadness (which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Albums chart, #1 Rock Albums, #3 on the Billboard 200, and scored 2 Grammy nominations). The film was released theatrically and on HBO to rave reviews & is now available on DVD/Blu-Ray/VOD. In 2019, the band released their 10th studio album, Closer Than Together featuring the single "High Steppin'" which reached #1 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart. Their newest album The Third Gleam (August 2020) debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart, #1 Rock Albums, and #1 Vinyl Albums. The single "Victory" hit #1 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart. Also in 2020, The Avett Brothers played 2 sold out drive-in shows at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the span of three months and ended the year on a high note with a livestream of their 17th annual New Year's Eve concert. An estimated 150,000 fans watched the show, which featured a full-band performance and an impressive lineup of special guests. Swept Away - a musical inspired by & featuring the music of The Avett Brothers - premiered in January 2022 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre to rave reviews from audiences and critics. The Avett Brothers are currently on tour throughout the U.S.



RISE To Present An All-New Musical Version Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL! Photo
RISE To Present An All-New Musical Version Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL!
RISE has announced this ambitious, immersive production - a CHRISTMAS CAROL like no other! This magical new adaptation by RISE Artistic Director Christian O'Neill presents a fresh and lively take on the familiar, integrating bountiful English folk music into the story to create a “found-music musical.”
BEETLEJUICE Tickets Go On Sale Tuesday, November 1 at Providence Performing Arts Center Photo
BEETLEJUICE Tickets Go On Sale Tuesday, November 1 at Providence Performing Arts Center
It's showtime! The ghost-with-the-most will make his Providence debut in this edgy and irreverent new Broadway musical comedy.
The Gamm Hosts Annual Meeting & Ribbon Cutting Photo
The Gamm Hosts Annual Meeting & Ribbon Cutting
The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) held its annual meeting on Monday, October 24, honoring three outgoing board members and announcing several changes to the executive committee, as well as unveiling a new outdoor courtyard.
Cast Announced For THE HUMANS At Wilbury Theatre Group Photo
Cast Announced For THE HUMANS At Wilbury Theatre Group
Wilbury Theatre Group presents the Rhode Island premiere of Tony-Award winner for Best Play (2016) The Humans by Stephen Karam, directed by Josh Short.  Running November 17 – December 11, the production features Jim O'Brien, Jeanine Kane, Rachel Dulude, Jessie March, Dave Rabinow, & Carol Varden. 

