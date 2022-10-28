The Avett Brothers Perform at PPAC in May 2023

The Avett Brothers will perform at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30P. It has been five years since they played in Rhode Island.



A pre-sale for The Avett Guild members starts on Tuesday, November 1 at noon. Venue pre-sale starts on Wednesday, November 2 at 10A. Tickets for The Avett Brothers will go on sale on Friday, November 4 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $129.50 - $49.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge. Prices are subject to change without notice.

Three-time GRAMMY Award nominees The Avett Brothers made mainstream waves with their 2009 major label debut, I And Love And You, which landed at #16 on the Billboard Top 200 & garnered critical acclaim. In 2012, The Carpenter hit #4 on the Billboard Top 200, followed by Magpie And The Dandelion in 2013, which debuted at #5 on Billboard's Top 200. In 2016, the band was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. 2017's documentary May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers (co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio) chronicles the process of writing 2016's True Sadness (which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Albums chart, #1 Rock Albums, #3 on the Billboard 200, and scored 2 Grammy nominations). The film was released theatrically and on HBO to rave reviews & is now available on DVD/Blu-Ray/VOD. In 2019, the band released their 10th studio album, Closer Than Together featuring the single "High Steppin'" which reached #1 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart. Their newest album The Third Gleam (August 2020) debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart, #1 Rock Albums, and #1 Vinyl Albums. The single "Victory" hit #1 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart. Also in 2020, The Avett Brothers played 2 sold out drive-in shows at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the span of three months and ended the year on a high note with a livestream of their 17th annual New Year's Eve concert. An estimated 150,000 fans watched the show, which featured a full-band performance and an impressive lineup of special guests. Swept Away - a musical inspired by & featuring the music of The Avett Brothers - premiered in January 2022 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre to rave reviews from audiences and critics. The Avett Brothers are currently on tour throughout the U.S.