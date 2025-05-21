SUITE MEETING World Premiere Begins At Reverie Theatre Group In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reverie Theatre Group is presenting the world premiere of Suite Meeting, by Brysen Boyd, and directed by Daria-Lyric Montaquila. Reverie has been collaborating with Boyd as the organization's resident playwright on the development of Suite Meeting since 2022.

The process has included three staged readings, as well as an internal workshop to provide Boyd crucial feedback in finalizing the script and preparing the work for a world premiere run.

Suite Meeting chronicles the relationship between four young college suitemates and their RD over a ten-year period, which begins with a fight over a missing wallet and ends with a much more tragic and trying event - the shocking death of one of their own. The play brings to light the unique challenges faced by young women of color and explores themes of racism, classicism, identity, and the benefits and difficulties surrounding self-reflection.

This production of Suite Meeting features Rhode Island and Massachusetts-based talent, including Deeyanna Duffie, Rey Billups, Darby Wilson, Ayrin Ramirez, and Bryn Martin.

"There is an overwhelming sense of joy in producing this play among the cast, crew, and internal Reverie team. Not only has this play been a part of our company since our inception three years ago, but the goal was always to get to this point: a world premiere production. Getting to work with our playwright Brysen Boyd and the many different variations of casts that this play has seen through the readings we have done solidifies two very important core Reverie values: community and collaboration. As this play is about young Black women and women of color, it has created a lot of opportunities over the years for these actors to play roles that are close to them, that think like them, and that they can relate to.

This production also marks a milestone for our company in receiving the Arts, Culture, and Tourism grant from the City of Providence. This grant has allowed us to further lower our ticket prices, which aims to bring in a student-aged audience. We also are able to have more resources for the cast and crew and it has brought us further into our capabilities as a nonprofit operating in Rhode Island. We are entering our fourth year as a nonprofit with this big funding win, and we couldn't be more grateful."

-Lauren Katherine Pothier, Artistic Director

Suite Meeting will run June 12th, 13th, & 14th at 7:30pm and June 14th & 15th at 3pm at 134 Collaborative, located at 134 Mathewson Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903. Tickets begin at $10 and can be purchased here: https://events.humanitix.com/suite-meeting-a-world-premiere. However, Reverie's administration believes that finances should never be a barrier to experiencing theatre. Please contact info@reverietheatregroup.org if you would like to attend a performance free of charge.

