Ric's Judith Lynn Stillman & The Gamm's Tony Estrella Illuminate The Stage in Winter Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience the magic of the season in a one-of-a-kind multimedia celebration created by Rhode Island College Artist-in-Residence Judith Lynn Stillman, joining forces with Tony Estrella, Artistic Director of The Gamm Theatre.

This original production interlaces live music, spoken word, stunning visuals, and a spirit of joy and reflection - presented in Stillman's unique play-within-a-concert format - featuring winds, strings, voices, and the artistry of Estrella as actor and narrator. Together, Stillman and Estrella weave a tapestry of sound and story that captures the wonder of winter and the warmth of the holidays.

Audiences will delight in enchanting winter scenes, beloved words, sonnets, poems, timeless carols, holiday favorites, and fresh new settings - all crafted to celebrate the wonder and warmth of the season.

The free shows are at 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 25 at Sapinsley Hall, Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts.