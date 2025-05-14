Review: YOU ON THE MOORS NOW at The Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Considering the periodic, seemingly countless remakes of such classic works like “Little Women,” “Pride and Prejudice,” and “Wuthering Heights,” the significance of women’s voices in the history of literature cannot be overstated. Jaclyn Backhaus’ remarkably original satire, ‘You On The Moors Now,’ now presented by The Players at Barker Playhouse, not only invites audiences to yet again revisit these timeless tales but asks us to imagine how these esteemed heroines would behave in society today.

Jane from “Jane Eyre” (Emma Dunlop), Elizabeth from “Pride and Prejudice” (Stephanie Rodger), Jo from “Little Women” (Tali Russell), and Cathy from “Wuthering Heights” (Rosalynde Trammell), all of whom have recently received marriage proposals, join forces in sisterhood á la Betty Friedan and run off to live life on their own terms. Their smitten counterparts—Laurie (Tyler John), Mr. Darcy (Mark Roberts), Heathcliff (Kevin Thibault), and Rochester (Tylar Jahumpa)—don’t handle rejection very well and make it their mission to find them, igniting a quintessential battle of the sexes.

The interplay between the women and each of their suitors at the beginning of the first act is particularly funny and terribly clever, much like a Saturday Night Live skit gone amok (did she really just drop an F-bomb?), attempting to retell updated versions of their stories. I haven’t read these novels since college, but the major plot points are intact, including episodes of unrequited love, rivalry, betrayal, and grief. Liv Hill’s plush costumes are especially becoming and representative of the era, as well as the overarching mood.

After the ladies flee to the wild moors of England, the story then goes a bit off the rails, introducing supporting players and subplots that provide a few more laughs but are mostly superfluous. Backhaus redeems herself in the second act when the leading women are all reunited a decade later with their former counterparts as an extended epilogue that pays tribute to the conclusion of the original texts.

A woman’s role in society (then and now) and complicated relationships are just a sample of the themes that the play explores, and while there is no resounding moral to the story, the witty dialogue and playful delivery reminds us that it is supposed to be a comedy, after all.

Morgan Salpietro directs this production with style and accuracy, churning out a veritable collage of impressive performances. While the women understandably rule the roost, the men still manage to leave their mark, particularly John’s temperamental, adorably anguished Laurie, and Jahumpa’s dashing, brazenly demanding Rochester.

The ensemble of actresses who convincingly portray these legendary ladies have outstanding collective chemistry, while allowing each to shine independently on their own. Dunlop’s Jane displays just the right amount of sensuality and tenacity, Rodger effectively and impishly conveys Lizzie’s intelligence and inherent vulnerability, Russell dutifully plays Jo with both amusement and intimidation, and Trammell’s poised, commanding performance as Cathy steals the show in the second act as the extraordinarily eloquent (albeit dead) narrator.

Despite a script in need of some fine tuning, The Players’ production of ‘You On The Moors Now’ is entertaining, well-acted, and profoundly imaginative.

‘You On The Moors Now’ runs through May 18th at the Barker Playhouse, 400 Benefit Street in Providence. For tickets and information, call 401-273-0590 or visit www.PlayersRI.org.

Photo by Katie O’Rourke

Reader Reviews

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 12% Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Audra McDonald - Gypsy - 8% Vote Now!