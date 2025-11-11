Review: FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE at The Gamm Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Love can make us do some crazy things, or it can make us do nothing at all.

The man and woman featured in Gamm Theatre’s marvelous, endearing production of Terrence McNally’s 1982 play, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” are both unmistakably struck by Cupid’s arrow, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re ready or even expected to live happily ever after.

Under the tender, insightful direction of Rachel Walshe, Liliane Klein and Anthony Goes deliver extraordinarily genuine, heartfelt performances as the titular characters who, after sharing intimacies on a foldout bed in a cramped New York City apartment, flirtatiously banter and fervently brawl over whether what they share is fleeting or could possibly last forever.

Co-workers at a restaurant, Frankie is a waitress approaching middle age who has more than her share of baggage from failed relationships, and Johnny is a short-order cook who, despite a divorce and spending time in jail, hasn’t given up on finding love and happiness.

The scantily clad pair first appears under the sheets in a moonlit room, making polite, affectionate pillow talk. As soon as the lights are turned on, a seemingly stoic Frankie expects her presumable one-night stand to leave so she can enjoy a sandwich by herself with the lives of her neighbors in full window view to keep her company.

The hopelessly romantic Johnny, however, thinks differently. No sooner than after he puts his briefs back on does he profess his love for Frankie. Ready to figuratively shout this revelation from the rooftop and anxious for a repeat roll in the hay, Johnny calls the classical radio station that has been playing the background to request “the most beautiful music you ever heard” and asks the deejay to dedicate it to them.

The two spend the next hour getting better acquainted while eating, occasionally laughing, but mostly arguing. They also discover what random facts they have in common—both are from Allentown, were abandoned by their mothers at age seven, and called their grandmothers ‘Nana.’

The rhythmic highs and lows of their amusing, passionate conversation, coupled with the remarkable chemistry between these two superb actors, makes for engaging, inspiring, and especially authentic theater. Klein and Goes seamlessly convince the audience that this emotional rollercoaster ride is real—and familiar, not just to them but anyone ever overcome by matters of the heart.

While I am a loyal fan of the playwright, I could rightfully suggest that some of his work is dated, but this outstanding production at Gamm is an important reminder that stories of love and romance are timeless.

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” runs through November 30th at The Gamm Theatre located at 1245 Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick. For tickets and information, visit www.gammtheatre.org or call 401-723-4266.

Photo by Cat Laine

