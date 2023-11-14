Raffi Returns To The VETS in Providence in May

Raffi will perform at The VETS in Providence on Sunday, May 19, 2024. 

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Raffi, North America’s preeminent family entertainer, returns to the stage in 2024 with a series of #belugagrads concerts.

Raffi will perform at The VETS in Providence on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10AM.

Raffi is a singer, songwriter, producer, author, lecturer, and tireless advocate for children.  He is best known for his work as a children’s entertainer and advocate whose string of gold and platinum-selling recordings includes his iconic song, “Baby Beluga”.  Once called “the most popular children’s singer in the English-speaking world” (Washington Post) and “Canada’s all-time children’s champion” (Toronto Star), Raffi is also a recipient of the Order of Canada and the United Nations’ Earth Achievement Award.  He has published three books for adults and holds five honorary degrees. He has never advertised to children or made any commercial endorsements aimed at kids. His commitment to treating his young fans with respect has changed society’s outlook on music made for children.

“I love singing for children and families,” says Raffi. “In 2024, I look forward to hearing more ‘beluga grads’ and their kids singing favourites like “Baby Beluga,” “Down By The Bay,” and Bananaphone!” and others from my Best of Raffi album.”

In 2010, Raffi founded his non-profit Raffi Foundation for Child Honouring. With the motto “Respecting Earth & Child,” the Foundation is at the heart of a global movement that views honouring children as the best way to create sustainable, peacemaking societies.

Proceeds benefit the Raffi Foundation for Child Honouring.




