RI Philharmonic to Present Grieg Piano Concerto

Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present Grieg Piano Concerto on Saturday, March 19th, at The VETS.

Conducted by Bramwell Tovey, and featuring renowned pianist Joyce Yang, the program also includes Providence composer Eric Nathan's the space of a door, R. Strauss' Suite from Der Rosenkavalier, and a Side-by-Side performance of the Prelude to Act I of Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Numberg with students from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School joining the Orchestra.

Tickets $15 and up at tickets.riphil.org or 401-248-7000.