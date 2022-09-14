RI Philharmonic Orchestra's 2022/2023 Season Dedicated to Bramwell Tovey

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents its 2022-2023 Season at The VETS, programmed by and dedicated to beloved late Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Bramwell Tovey. Interim Principal Conductor Tania Miller will lead three Season 78 concert weeks and assume off-stage duties as well.

The coming season features the incredible solo artistry of cellist Sterling Elliott, pianist Olga Kern, violinist James Ehnes, RIPO principal oboist Cheryl Bishkoff, pianist Janina Fialkowska, violinist Maria Ioudenitch, pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk, violinist Jaime Laredo, soprano Maya Kherani, mezzo-soprano Emily Marvosh, tenor Brian Giebler, bass Andrew Garland, soprano Laquita Mitchell, mezzo-soprano Susan Platts, tenor David Pomeroy, bass Kevin Deas, and the Providence Singers led by Artistic Director Christine Noel. Fantastic guest conductors include Kensho Watanabe, Jaime Laredo, Christine Noel, Ruth Reinhardt, Karel Mark Chichon, and Sascha Goetzel. Over the course of the season, programs include wonderful music by a wide range of incredible composers such as Mason, Higdon, Simon, Bacewicz, Bernstein, Adams, Elgar, Richard Strauss, Beethoven, Berlioz, Sibelius, Vivaldi, Bach, Chopin, Debussy, Dvořák, Tchaikovsky, Ravel, Prokofiev, Britten, Stravinsky, and Verdi.

"Taco/The White Family Foundation is honored to once again be the title sponsor of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra's 22-23 Classical Series! We believe that communities thrive when they can experience live music and the arts. A vibrant arts community, including live music at the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, provides families with the opportunity to enrich their lives," says John Hazen White, Jr., Executive Chairman of Taco Comfort Solutions and Taco/The White Family Foundation.

"Amica is a longtime supporter of the Rhode Island Philharmonic," says Kristin Abdel-Aziz, Communications Director. "The Amica Rush Hour Series is a unique way for Rhode Islanders, especially commuters, to experience world-class music in the beautiful surroundings of The VETS. We look forward to seeing everyone there."

Season 78's 2022-2023 Taco Classical Series kicks off on Saturday, October 15th with Tania Miller, cellist Sterling Elliott, Quinn Mason's A Joyous Trilogy, Elgar's Cello Concerto, and Richard Strauss' Also sprach Zarathustra. Next up on Saturday, November 12th, Guest Conductor Kensho Watanabe returns to lead a program with pianist Olga Kern that features Beethoven's Piano Concerto No.3, Berlioz' Rob Roy, Carlos Simon's Fate Now Conquers, and Beethoven's Symphony No.7. Saturday, December 10th ushers in the holidays with The Four Seasons featuring Guest Conductor & violinist Jaime Laredo, oboist Cheryl Bishkoff, Bach's Concerto for Violin & Oboe, Mozart's Symphony No.31 (Paris) and Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. 2023 launches on Saturday, January 21st with Romantic Chopin, featuring Miller on the podium, pianist Janina Fialkowska on Chopin's Piano Concerto No.1, students from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School in a very special Side-by-Side performance of Dvořák's Symphony No.8, and Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun. On Saturday, February 25th, Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto will be led by Guest Conductor Ruth Reinhardt with violinist Maria Ioudenitch featuring Bacewicz' Overture, Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto and Sibelius' Symphony No.1. Next up on Saturday, March 18th, Guest Conductor Karel Mark Chichon leads West Side Story with pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk in a program of Ravel's Rapsodie espagnole, Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No.3, Higdon's Cold Mountain Suite, and Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story. April ushers in spring on Saturday, April 15th with James Ehnes & The Rite of Spring featuring Guest Conductor Sascha Goetzel leading violinist James Ehnes in a program of Adams' Tromba Iontana, Britten's Violin Concerto No.1, and Stravinksy's The Rite of Spring. The season's dramatic finale will be Verdi Requiem on Saturday, May 6th featuring the Providence Singers, Christine Noel Artistic Director, soprano Laquita Mitchell, mezzo-soprano Susan Platts, tenor David Pomeroy, and bass Kevin Deas led by Miller.

Season 78's 2022-2023 Amica Rush Hour Series launches on Friday, November 11th with Guest Conductor Kensho Watanabe returning to lead Olga Kern Plays Beethoven, featuring pianist Olga Kern performing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No.3 and Symphony No.7. On Friday, December 9th is The Four Seasons featuring Guest Conductor & violinist Jaime Laredo in a program of Mozart's Symphony No.31 (Paris) and Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. Next up on Friday, March 17th is West Side Story led by Guest Conductor Karel Mark Chichon with pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk performing Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No.3, Higdon's Cold Mountain Suite, and Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story. The season finale will be Verdi Requiem on Friday, May 5th featuring the Providence Singers, Christine Noel Artistic Director, soprano Laquita Mitchell, mezzo-soprano Susan Platts, tenor David Pomeroy, and bass Kevin Deas led by Miller.



At a special matinee time of 3pm on Sunday, December 4th, Handel's Messiah will feature the Providence Singers, Christine Noel, Artistic Director conducted by Noel. Soloists are soprano Maya Kherani, mezzo-soprano Emily Marvosh, tenor Brian Giebler, and bass Andrew Garland. The Annual Gala Concert featuring soprano Renée Fleming and conducted by Leonard Slatkin will be on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 at 5pm.

Open Rehearsals will be as follows: Sterling Elliott on Friday, October 14th; Romantic Chopin on Friday, January 20th; Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto on Friday, February 24th; and James Ehnes & The Rite of Spring on Friday, April 14th.

Executive Director David Beauchesne says, "The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra is proud to dedicate Season 78 to our dear Bramwell Tovey and to welcome Tania Miller aboard to lead us forward in this important and inspiring season. The programs remain Bramwell's and reflect some of his final thoughts on where the musical journey of a concert can take us. He was especially grateful to his colleagues and friends Tania Miller, Kensho Watanabe, and Leonard Slatkin for stepping in. Miller is a returning favorite who will lead three concerts. Watanabe and Slatkin have also become beloved guests, and are returning for the third and fourth time, respectively, with Slatkin leading a star-studded Gala with Renée Fleming. Conductors Ruth Reinhardt, Jaime Laredo, and Sascha Goetzel will make their Rhode Island debuts, while Christine Noel returns to lead our annual Messiah. Every concert is certain to be a unique, moving, never-to-be-repeated experience. And seats are waiting for you to share in this season-long tribute."

The VETS continues to employ enhanced measures to ensure the facility is sanitary and safe for the public and performers. Specific measures will evolve in connection with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Rhode Island Department of Health, and the General Bio Risk Advisory Council (GBAC). The VETS was the first facility in Rhode Island to receive GBAC STAR(TM) Facility Accreditation for its safety protocols.

All Taco Classical Series concerts will be presented Saturdays at 8pm, all Amica Rush Hour Series concerts will be presented Fridays at 6:30pm, and Handel's Messiah will be presented at 3pm at The VETS. There will also be Open Rehearsals on select Fridays at 5:30pm throughout the season. The 8pm Taco Classical Series concerts will be available to subscribers via livestream. Season Subscriptions are available by calling 401-248-7000 or by visiting https://tickets.riphil.org/subscriptions. Single Ticket Deal: Purchase tickets to any two concerts and save 20%. Purchase tickets to three or more concerts - save 25%! Visit https://tickets.riphil.org/offer for more details or to purchase.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School is open for lessons, ensembles, and classes online and in-person. Details on what is currently available can be accessed at

https://www.riphil.org/music-school.