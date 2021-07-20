REVOLVE Dance Project Launches Inaugural Performance At Temple Of Music, Roger Williams Park

This Saturday REVOLVE Dance Project, a Providence-based collaborative arts company, will launch its inaugural performance event on Saturday, July 24 at 4pm and 7pm in the open air at the Temple of Music at Roger Williams Park.

The one-hour show presents live music and dance, featuring 5 collaborative pieces, 4 of which are world premieres. Diverse original musical compositions by Juilliard and Berklee graduate musicians will accompany professional ballet dancers in exciting solo, duet, and small group pieces by choreographers Kurt Douglas, Alex Lantz, Dara Nicole, and Jorge Rullán, and Viktor Plotnikov.

REVOLVE Dance Project aims to enrich the community by providing new artistic experiences for its audiences. By bringing live music and dance outside, performance art becomes an immersive experience for the viewers, who are invited to bring their own chair or blanket and picnic to the event.

All tickets are donation-based and go directly to the artists. REVOLVE also engages the next generation by providing open rehearsals, Artist Talks, music theory classes, and sponsored tickets for dance students as part of their educational outreach program.

For more information visit revolvedanceproject.com.