RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Returns To PPAC in April 2024

The performance is on April 14, 2024.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 3 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Starring Richard Thomas is Coming to the Providence Performing Arts Photo 4 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Starring Richard Thomas is Coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center in February

 RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES is an electrifying journey through the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour in addition to songs from the early years all the way to Abbey Road.

 

RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES stops by the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 7P. Tickets for RAIN go on sale on this Friday, October 13, 2023 at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset St, Providence, RI 02903), by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and online at ppacri.org. Tickets are $75 - $35; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

 

This mind-blowing live performance takes a journey back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a theatrical event that is “the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!” (Associated Press). RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary fab four with note-for-note precision. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes, psychedelic visuals and flawless detail, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes, a nod to the 60's but in high definition.

 

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture, and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live performance as infectious as it is transporting. RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES promises is an extraordinary journey that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to the Contemporary Theater Company This Month Photo
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to the Contemporary Theater Company This Month

A lot of mirth is coming to the stage at The Contemporary Theater Company with one of William Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, Much Ado About Nothing, running October 20 – November 18. Learn more about the play here!

2
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to The VETS in Providence in April Photo
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to The VETS in Providence in April

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will head to more than 40 cities in 2024 including a stop at Providence’s The VETS on Sunday, April 14th for One Night Only. Learn more about the show here!

3
Providence Performing Arts Center Announces Its 2023/2024 WONDERS OF THE WURLITZER Season Photo
Providence Performing Arts Center Announces Its 2023/2024 WONDERS OF THE WURLITZER Season

The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced its performance schedule for the Wonders of the Wurlitzer (WOW@PPAC), a series of free programs developed for and with the community featuring the theatre's 1927 Mighty Wurlitzer, brought to life by House Organist Peter Edwin Krasinski.

4
Review: 2216: THE REMIX OF A GLOBAL EXPERIMENT at Wilbury Theatre Group Photo
Review: 2216: THE REMIX OF A GLOBAL EXPERIMENT at Wilbury Theatre Group

The Wilbury Theatre Group kicks off the season with the world premiere of “2216: The Remix of a Global Experiment,” a powerful, immersive performance piece that showcases “melodies, memories, and stories not yet told” by a variety of individuals representing ethnicities and cultures from across the United States and around the world.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet Video
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff in Rhode Island Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
Rosecliff Mansion (11/22-12/01)
Frozen in Rhode Island Frozen
Providence Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/17)
Are the Crayons Quitting? in Rhode Island Are the Crayons Quitting?
Keats Theatre/St. Andrews School (3/22-3/24)
Becky Nurse of Salem in Rhode Island Becky Nurse of Salem
Trinity Repertory Company (9/21-11/10)CAST
Moulin Rouge! in Rhode Island Moulin Rouge!
Providence Performing Arts Center (12/19-12/31)
Ballet RI Presents: The Nutcracker in Rhode Island Ballet RI Presents: The Nutcracker
The Vets Theatre (12/15-12/24)
Chashmay.Pk in Rhode Island Chashmay.Pk
Sunglasses Price in Pakistan (8/08-8/08)PHOTOS
August Wilson's Fences in Rhode Island August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
Frames of Mind in Rhode Island Frames of Mind
WaterFire Arts Center (5/16-5/18)
Love, Sex & the IRS in Rhode Island Love, Sex & the IRS
Arctic Playhouse (10/06-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You