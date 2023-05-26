Photos: First Look At World Premiere Of GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, GOODNIGHT At Wilbury Theatre Group

Check out all new production photos from the world premiere of the new musical at Wilbury Theatre Group: Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight by playwright-in-residence Darcie Dennigan, with music by Niki Healy. The world premiere production is directed by Josh Short, with music direction by Milly Massey and choreography by Ali Kenner Brodsky and runs in performances May 25 through June 11. Tickets for all performances are $5-$55 through the Wilbury Theatre Group’s innovative “All-Access” ticketing model, and are available at thewilburygroup.org/goodnight-sweetheart-goodnight

Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight, reunites award-winning playwright and poet Darcie Dennigan with director Josh Short for their third collaboration on a brand-new musical about the life and work of Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi. Recognized by art historians as one of the greatest artists of the Italian Baroque period, Artemisia is widely known not only for her work, but for the development of her work in response to being raped by a family friend at the age of 17 and the subsequent trial. Featuring new music by composer Niki Healy, inspired by girl groups from the 1960’s and punk music of today, this new musical explores the experience of women and the bloodthirsty desire for vengeance in the face of oppression.

Artemisia Gentileschi (1593-1653) was an Italian painter and one of the most renowned female artists of her time. However, when Artemisia was 17, she was raped by Agostino Tassi, a colleague of her father's who was hired to teach her perspective. The resulting trial was a traumatic experience for Artemisia, as she was subjected to intense scrutiny, ridicule and torture. Tassi was eventually found guilty, but his punishment was never carried out. Despite this trauma, Artemisia continued to paint and produced some of her most powerful works in the years following the trial. Her paintings often featured strong, heroic women from mythological or biblical stories, and she was known for her skillful portrayal of emotions and gestures. She was one of the few female artists of her time to enjoy significant success and recognition, and her works continue to be admired for their technical skill and emotional power.

For tickets and more information, visit thewilburygroup.org/goodnight-sweetheart-goodnight