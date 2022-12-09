Photos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Gamm Theatre

Back by popular demand! George, Clarence, and the entire town of Bedford Falls come to life in this staged 1940s radio broadcast of Frank Capra's holiday movie classic.

With live sound effects and a handful of actors, the story of beleaguered building and loan owner George Bailey and his affable helper angel, Clarence, unfolds one fateful Christmas Eve as you've never seen it before. This captivating, life-affirming story is a holiday treat for the entire family!