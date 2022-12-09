Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

Photos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Gamm Theatre

This captivating, life-affirming story is a holiday treat for the entire family!

Dec. 09, 2022  

Back by popular demand! George, Clarence, and the entire town of Bedford Falls come to life in this staged 1940s radio broadcast of Frank Capra's holiday movie classic.

With live sound effects and a handful of actors, the story of beleaguered building and loan owner George Bailey and his affable helper angel, Clarence, unfolds one fateful Christmas Eve as you've never seen it before. This captivating, life-affirming story is a holiday treat for the entire family!

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs now-December 24 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/wonderful.

Photo Credit: Sean McConaghy

Photos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Gamm Theatre
Helena Tafuri, Rodney Witherspoon II, Lynsey Ford, Jeff Church, Fred Sullivan, Jr., Richard Noble

Photos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Gamm Theatre
Helena Tafuri, Rodney Witherspoon II, Lynsey Ford, Milly Massey

Photos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Gamm Theatre
Lynsey Ford

Photos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Gamm Theatre
Will Malloy

Photos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Gamm Theatre
Jeff Church

Photos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Gamm Theatre
Lynsey Ford, Helena Tafuri

Photos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Gamm Theatre
Lynsey Ford, Will Malloy

Photos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Gamm Theatre
Lynsey Ford, Helena Tafuri

Photos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Gamm Theatre
Lynsey Ford

Photos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Gamm Theatre
Jeff Church, Milly Massey



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Recording Artist & Environmentalist Will Evans Reflects On Our Desire For Validation I Photo
Recording Artist & Environmentalist Will Evans Reflects On Our Desire For Validation In New Single 'Already Gone'
'Comparison is the thief of joy' - this is the sentiment with which recording artist Will Evans found the motivation behind his relatable anthem 'Already Gone'. A buoyant blend of pop country driven by spirited banjo strums, 'Already Gone' reflects on our individual need for validation in this society.
Tickets for SIX at The Providence Performing Arts Center to go on Sale Next Week Photo
Tickets for SIX at The Providence Performing Arts Center to go on Sale Next Week
The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that tickets for the Tony Award®-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX  by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 10A.
Tickets Go On Sale For HADESTOWN at PPAC This Week Photo
Tickets Go On Sale For HADESTOWN at PPAC This Week
HADESTOWN, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will go on sale on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant Presents A CHRISTMAS FOR CAROL Photo
Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant Presents A CHRISTMAS FOR CAROL
Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant has announced that limited tickets are remaining for the world premiere of A Christmas for Carol – a hilarious holiday farce. 

More Hot Stories For You


Recording Artist & Environmentalist Will Evans Reflects On Our Desire For Validation In New Single 'Already Gone'Recording Artist & Environmentalist Will Evans Reflects On Our Desire For Validation In New Single 'Already Gone'
December 9, 2022

'Comparison is the thief of joy' - this is the sentiment with which recording artist Will Evans found the motivation behind his relatable anthem 'Already Gone'. A buoyant blend of pop country driven by spirited banjo strums, 'Already Gone' reflects on our individual need for validation in this society.
Tickets for SIX at The Providence Performing Arts Center to go on Sale Next WeekTickets for SIX at The Providence Performing Arts Center to go on Sale Next Week
December 7, 2022

The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that tickets for the Tony Award®-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX  by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 10A.
Tickets Go On Sale For HADESTOWN at PPAC This WeekTickets Go On Sale For HADESTOWN at PPAC This Week
December 6, 2022

HADESTOWN, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will go on sale on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant Presents A CHRISTMAS FOR CAROLNewport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant Presents A CHRISTMAS FOR CAROL
December 6, 2022

Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant has announced that limited tickets are remaining for the world premiere of A Christmas for Carol – a hilarious holiday farce. 
ANNIE North American Tour to Play the Providence Performing Arts Center in JanuaryANNIE North American Tour to Play the Providence Performing Arts Center in January
December 5, 2022

Leapin' Lizards! The all-new tour of ANNIE will play the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) January 31 – February 5, 2023.
share