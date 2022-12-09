Photos: First Look At IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At The Gamm Theatre
This captivating, life-affirming story is a holiday treat for the entire family!
Back by popular demand! George, Clarence, and the entire town of Bedford Falls come to life in this staged 1940s radio broadcast of Frank Capra's holiday movie classic.
With live sound effects and a handful of actors, the story of beleaguered building and loan owner George Bailey and his affable helper angel, Clarence, unfolds one fateful Christmas Eve as you've never seen it before. This captivating, life-affirming story is a holiday treat for the entire family!
It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs now-December 24 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/wonderful.
Photo Credit: Sean McConaghy
Helena Tafuri, Rodney Witherspoon II, Lynsey Ford, Jeff Church, Fred Sullivan, Jr., Richard Noble
Helena Tafuri, Rodney Witherspoon II, Lynsey Ford, Milly Massey
Lynsey Ford
Will Malloy
Lynsey Ford, Helena Tafuri
Lynsey Ford, Will Malloy
Lynsey Ford, Helena Tafuri
Lynsey Ford
